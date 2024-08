Kovalev's Man Bag said: He spent years not giving the fans the fights that we've wanted. Then he finally fought Spence, smashed him, and took a year off which killed all of his momentum. It's not surprising that his fight with Madrimov bombed. Bud has never been a draw and probably never will be. Click to expand...

its surreal that he would let that hype die. that was T H E fight to define his legacy and make him a big star. he finished off Spence like it was no big deal and impressed everyone. thats the time where you stay active and keep your name in the public eye.instead he just dawdled around for a year not fighting anyone. for fucks sake, at least do a few non-title warm up bouts!i think he'll go down in boxing history as a case study that not all boxers know the right career and promotional paths for themselves.