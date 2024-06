kuroro said: the crying thing did him no favors Click to expand...

Absolutley not.He is far from perfect.But the constant up to date content is very much appreciated. He will interview half a big card like they day after the event sometimes, where they are free to say what they wish. I always tune in for those if its a fighter i'm interested in. They get to talk more casually and in longer form.Also the attempts by the UFC to slander him make THEM look really bad. The whole Paddy thing was fuckin awful and embarassing for them. Ariel like him or not made them look really stupid there. Well more than they had already done to themselves.Him breaking the Conor story when UFC was tight lipped was good, cos no one else had anything and the guys who knew about it, were afraid to say anything.The people so upset about him right now were probably wrong about what they thought the Conor situation was, already didnt like Ariel to begin with obviously, and now are making themselves look as dumb as Paddy and Dana did in that previous fracas.