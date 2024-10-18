Opinion Why is “LGB” part of the same movement as “TQIA+”

K

It seems to me that LGB are its own separate movement around sexual orientation while the rest is all about what sex you are.

They seem like very separate movements, in fact it seems the movement for trans-gender has boycotted the LGBTQIA movement and rather than things being about equality with sexual orientation, it’s all about gender identity now.
 
I really dont think the asexual "A's" should be included with the rest at all. It's like saying clear is a color.
 
