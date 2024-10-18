koa pomaikai
It seems to me that LGB are its own separate movement around sexual orientation while the rest is all about what sex you are.
They seem like very separate movements, in fact it seems the movement for trans-gender has boycotted the LGBTQIA movement and rather than things being about equality with sexual orientation, it’s all about gender identity now.
