Did the show runner crank the feminism, gay agenda, and male nudity up to 11?



Sure.



But the GRRM story it was based on was always female-centric. As written, it's about one woman struggling against male primogeniture and another woman struggling to jump the line and put her male kids on the throne, escape the overbearing influence of her father, and rule as regent. That's the whole reason HBO chose it over other Westeros-world stories like Dunk and Egg. Because it gave them maximum dragon scenes and because it provided them with a platform to tell a female-centric story in Westeros. Feminist tropes were already baked into the cake the day it got greenlit, no matter who wound up writing the screenplay or directing the episodes.



If you didn't already know that going in, then you haven't been paying attention to the entertainment industry for the last decade or two.