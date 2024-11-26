Why hasn't the UFC been able to produce a major crossover star since Conor?

Söze Aldo
Is it that the UFC stopped looking to build up stars who could possibly overshadow the company? Is Conor really that unique a personality that he's just a unicorn in the world of MMA?
Conor has at most been a part time fighter since back in 2016, only 4 fights since then, yet for good and bad he's still the most known and talked about UFC fighter by far.
