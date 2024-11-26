Why hasn't the UFC been able to produce a major crossover star since Conor?

To be a BIG star in the UFC, you have to be exciting and you need to be able to speak English. It doesn't hurt to be American either. The UFC's biggest stars ever, are Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Diaz brothers, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and McGregor. Right now, the UFC is full of excellent Russian and Eastern European fighters, who have names that are nearly impossible to pronounce and speak very little English. Very doubtful that any of them will ever reach superstar status levels that those mentioned did. The fights are still as good as ever, but UFC is between superstar fighters now. It will happen again though, there will be another athlete that excites the masses again.