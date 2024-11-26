Why hasn't the UFC been able to produce a major crossover star since Conor?

Is it that the UFC stopped looking to build up stars who could possibly overshadow the company? Is Conor really that unique a personality that he's just a unicorn in the world of MMA?

Conor has at most been a part time fighter since back in 2016, only 4 fights since then, yet for good and bad he's still the most known and talked about UFC fighter by far.
 
Unicorn. It’s difficult enough to be a champion in the UFC let alone have WWE level charisma to go along with it. Guys like that come around once in every never..
 
Conor is legitimatly crazy and evil so he was able to pull off a great heel. He has no acting ability as we saw in road house. It has to be real.

It's very hard for normies to sell that WWE character because these are not actors.
 
Sherdoggers talk about him in almost every other thread.

He lives rent free in their heads. And they live free in MY head.

Conor is truly powerful
 
People underestimate Floyd's role in increasing Conor's celebrity and making him a household name.
 
To be a BIG star in the UFC, you have to be exciting and you need to be able to speak English. It doesn't hurt to be American either. The UFC's biggest stars ever, are Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Diaz brothers, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and McGregor. Right now, the UFC is full of excellent Russian and Eastern European fighters, who have names that are nearly impossible to pronounce and speak very little English. Very doubtful that any of them will ever reach superstar status levels that those mentioned did. The fights are still as good as ever, but UFC is between superstar fighters now. It will happen again though, there will be another athlete that excites the masses again.
 
I mean, you can't just make a fighter catch-on with the masses. Conor just came along with the right style and look and trash talk.
 
People underestimate Floyd's role in increasing Conor's celebrity and making him a household name.
Floyd played a part but the reason he agreed to fight Conor is he knew he was already a huge name. Floyd has a shady personal life himself but he's a smart business man, I remember him saying he calculated the money Conor's fanbase would bring him so it made sense. He wouldn't have fought any other MMA star but Conor at the time.
 
They have been trying with O’Malley.
 
Because you can't just make them. You can help promote them, but if they don't have the "it factor" then they just don't have it. And the end of the day, it's obviously just super rare that someone is both a great fighter and a super popular personality
 
Is it that the UFC stopped looking to build up stars who could possibly overshadow the company? Is Conor really that unique a personality that he's just a unicorn in the world of MMA?

Conor has at most been a part time fighter since back in 2016, only 4 fights since then, yet for good and bad he's still the most known and talked about UFC fighter by far.
Conor McGregor is a once in a generation type personality. He is like Mike Tyson level popular. You can’t just create those type of at people will.
 
