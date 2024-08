Tony is finished, he would lose against MMA fighters brought in. He needs to retire. Tony is going the same way as Bigfoot Silva, Bigfoot has been laid out cold by many cans in last few years, the opponents don't matter much. If you brought in like a 25 year old who doesn't have many fights they would probably hurt Tony really badly, it won't end well.



Tony needs to retire right now. If they made him fight someone from DWCS who is inexperienced I just got a bad feeling Tony will get destroyed quickly.



Tony even on his 12 fight win streak was getting hit flush a lot, and had bad defense.. but he was really agile and a good athlete and he was fast, but now he is old and he is nowhere near as agile or fast and it will only get worse the older he gets. His style is for a young guy, you needs lots of energy to fight the way he does.. his style doesn't age well.