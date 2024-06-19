  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why doesn't Conor have tune-up fights?

This part of the Conor story has always been interesting to me.
For such a great showman, I don't think he maximizes his own worth nearly as much as he should. Certainly not as well as elite boxers do.

Just to put this in context, the last time he entered the cage against an obvious can was January, 2015! If you don't recall, that was the Dennis Siver fight.

Conor was an overwhelming favorite versus Siver, and the press just treated the fight like it was just another chapter in the 'McGregor Comeup' saga. That was damn near a decade ago.

Since then, he's either fought ranked opponents or hardened veterans almost exclusively, notwithstanding that ridiculous Cerrone 'fight'.

In all, it's baffling that Conor's career wasn't better managed to keep some of the invincibility aura he once had.
 
Well at this point he is at risk of even losing those.
Chandler stylistically is a tune up.
 
Thats probably more on the UFC than him, i mean, he can simply refuse the fights, but remember he tried to fight Diego Sanchez at one point, the UFC rarely does "tune up" or showcase fights, like boxing does.
 
I would love to see Drew Dober knock his ass out in a "tune up fight".
 
Seriously though, they should just make Conor vs RDA finally happen (at 170). That's probably an even match-up now that RDA is almost 40.
 
He begged Uncle Dana for Diego and we all laughed at the time. Seems like a real "fair play" right about now<lol>
<31>
 
With his ankle, tune-up will only be risky. Just fight the strongest, they know he will lose anyway but as long as the money flows. However, he was paired with Chandler who is also not someone they can market for huge pay.

Conor vs Poatan. <lmao> Big PPV.
 
Conor stays tuned up from all the partying
 
