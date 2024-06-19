Why doesn't Conor have tune-up fights?

This part of the Conor story has always been interesting to me.

For such a great showman, I don't think he maximizes his own worth nearly as much as he should. Certainly not as well as elite boxers do.



Just to put this in context, the last time he entered the cage against an obvious can was January, 2015! If you don't recall, that was the Dennis Siver fight.



Conor was an overwhelming favorite versus Siver, and the press just treated the fight like it was just another chapter in the 'McGregor Comeup' saga. That was damn near a decade ago.



Since then, he's either fought ranked opponents or hardened veterans almost exclusively, notwithstanding that ridiculous Cerrone 'fight'.



In all, it's baffling that Conor's career wasn't better managed to keep some of the invincibility aura he once had.