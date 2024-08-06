Rewatch Why doesn't anyone use Zingano's front headlock throw?

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
36,581
Reaction score
29,433
While Cat Zingano is considered to have underperformed in the UFC overall, her gutsy performance over Amanda Nunes remains quite impressive, and stands as Nunes' only TKO loss in the UFC.

After getting hurt badly in round 1, Zingano managed to get the fight to the floor in rounds 2 and 3 using a beautiful front headlock throw, that is rarely seen in MMA:

tumblr_nn3tvgiE7x1utulvvo1_400.gif


tumblr_nclv5h0gg41tcn168o1_400.gif


I'm honestly not even sure I can think of the last time this move was hit in MMA, let alone twice in one fight. When is the last time anyone hit this?
 
Good chance you end up on your back attempting it
 
The DDT to roll over is pretty riskiy. Decent chance they end up on top in side control or half guard.

It was fucking cool when Zingano done it though lol. I totally forgot about this. Thanks for making this thread lol.
 
Because the men don't suck bad enough to get thrown like that. I feel like you have to make a series of bad decisions to get thrown with some school yard shit like that. Dudes would keep their weigh low enough and hips far away enough it wouldn't be practical to attempt it
 

Remember my feed dropping at here we go and coming back just as the fight ended <Dany07>
I was like?! There aint no way!! Show me the dang replay right now?! <Dany07>
 
at the time people said this was only feasible in wmma
 
Cain did a ddt like move into ground and pound to finish JDS in their last fight but didn't end up on top the same way
 
A good grappler will smother and post up with his palms and end up in top position.
 
Didn’t khamzat roll like that on Holland?
 
BigMuffler said:
Pretty similar though except Weidman managed to roll over and not land on his back under Rockhold
Click to expand...
The difference is Zingano whips the girl down using her own force. Whereas Chris is the forward momentum and Luke is reversing it..
 
EndlessCritic said:
While Cat Zingano is considered to have underperformed in the UFC overall, her gutsy performance over Amanda Nunes remains quite impressive, and stands as Nunes' only TKO loss in the UFC.

After getting hurt badly in round 1, Zingano managed to get the fight to the floor in rounds 2 and 3 using a beautiful front headlock throw, that is rarely seen in MMA:

tumblr_nn3tvgiE7x1utulvvo1_400.gif


tumblr_nclv5h0gg41tcn168o1_400.gif


I'm honestly not even sure I can think of the last time this move was hit in MMA, let alone twice in one fight. When is the last time anyone hit this?
Click to expand...

Why doesn't anyone use Zingano's front headlock throw?​


It's a good question. I can only guess:

1) Once you have someone in a front headlock, there are several other higher-percentage ways to get them down.

2) Very hard to do this to a high-level opponent.

3) Not really something you want to practice over and over again in the gym. It's a career-ending neck injury waiting to happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EndlessCritic
Why doesn't anyone use the nogueira style sitout anymore?
Replies
16
Views
781
teknien
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,544
Messages
55,989,587
Members
175,027
Latest member
crucialafc

Share this page

Back
Top