While Cat Zingano is considered to have underperformed in the UFC overall, her gutsy performance over Amanda Nunes remains quite impressive, and stands as Nunes' only TKO loss in the UFC.After getting hurt badly in round 1, Zingano managed to get the fight to the floor in rounds 2 and 3 using a beautiful front headlock throw, that is rarely seen in MMA:I'm honestly not even sure I can think of the last time this move was hit in MMA, let alone twice in one fight. When is the last time anyone hit this?