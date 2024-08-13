Why does Dricus trigger his opponents so much?

He doesn't do much trash talking, and looks at his opponent's like they're not worth his time. Such as walking away from Izzy in the cage when he was yelling at him, he just didn't care.



That irritates people more than engaging with them, especially people like Strickland and Izzy who have such a big ego, they feel as if they're always the most important people in the room and people are lucky to be able to listen to them.



But when Dricus just doesn't care and can't be assed to give them the time of day, it gets far more under their skin than petty insults.



I do understand that Dricus can do the trash talk, but when he does, it's calculated. It's not saying things for the sake of saying them, hoping he can wear them down with as many insults as possible. It's just flippant statements, that show his disregard or lack of interest in his opponent.