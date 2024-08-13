Why does Dricus trigger his opponents so much?

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 20,785
- Reaction score
- 20,768
I see Izzy being hyperbolic talking about "never been so motivated to kill a man" and so on.
Is this just selling the fight, or is he really this petty?
Am I missing something here? I hardly ever hear about Dricus talking shit about other fighters or being a douche bag, the guy just kinda does his thing and it's like no one can stand the idea of a jacked African chad.
All that time off to reflect after getting humbled by Strickland and Poatan, and the dude comes back as childish as ever with that same entitled energy.
Is Izzy really this unhinged because a dude simply stated the fact that he's the only African champ who actually lives and trains there?
Is this just selling the fight, or is he really this petty?
Am I missing something here? I hardly ever hear about Dricus talking shit about other fighters or being a douche bag, the guy just kinda does his thing and it's like no one can stand the idea of a jacked African chad.
All that time off to reflect after getting humbled by Strickland and Poatan, and the dude comes back as childish as ever with that same entitled energy.
Is Izzy really this unhinged because a dude simply stated the fact that he's the only African champ who actually lives and trains there?