Why does Dricus trigger his opponents so much?

I see Izzy being hyperbolic talking about "never been so motivated to kill a man" and so on.

Is this just selling the fight, or is he really this petty?

Am I missing something here? I hardly ever hear about Dricus talking shit about other fighters or being a douche bag, the guy just kinda does his thing and it's like no one can stand the idea of a jacked African chad.

All that time off to reflect after getting humbled by Strickland and Poatan, and the dude comes back as childish as ever with that same entitled energy.

Is Izzy really this unhinged because a dude simply stated the fact that he's the only African champ who actually lives and trains there?
 
He has that natural arrogance about him, is smart enough to not dilute down his trashtalking by running his mouth too much, and when he says something it's always the right thing to say to get inside the head of his opponent.

Also I feel like Western people have been brought up to see white Africans as villains.
 
He doesn't do much trash talking, and looks at his opponent's like they're not worth his time. Such as walking away from Izzy in the cage when he was yelling at him, he just didn't care.

That irritates people more than engaging with them, especially people like Strickland and Izzy who have such a big ego, they feel as if they're always the most important people in the room and people are lucky to be able to listen to them.

But when Dricus just doesn't care and can't be assed to give them the time of day, it gets far more under their skin than petty insults.

I do understand that Dricus can do the trash talk, but when he does, it's calculated. It's not saying things for the sake of saying them, hoping he can wear them down with as many insults as possible. It's just flippant statements, that show his disregard or lack of interest in his opponent.
 
tornado362 said:
He doesn't do much trash talking, and looks at his opponent's like they're not worth his time. Such as walking away from Izzy in the cage when he was yelling at him, he just didn't care.

That irritates people more than engaging with them, especially people like Strickland and Izzy who have such a big ego, they feel as if they're always the most important people in the room and people are lucky to be able to listen to them.

But when Dricus just doesn't care and can't be assed to give them the time of day, it gets far more under their skin than petty insults.

I do understand that Dricus can do the trash talk, but when he does, it's calculated. It's not saying things for the sake of saying them, hoping he can wear them down with as many insults as possible. It's just flippant statements, that show his disregard or lack of interest in his opponent.
Bingo, Dricus is incredibly secure in himself and his ego, which in a sport filled with insecure people like Strickland and Izzy, tends to work better than the sort of fronting trash-talk that happens a lot.
 
Izzy has said a few times that he thinks Dricus has a colonizer mind set

Strickland trash talks all his opponents and Dricus knew this and came well prepared for the press conference, so prepared he had Strickland crying on a podcast not too long after

 
After Israel saw him in these speedos it was all over ;) He knew that he had to have himmmmm
 
Because he is a uber chad who is only slightly amused by his opponents over-emotional attempts to offend him.

You cant trash talk him because he really doesnt care.
 
His personality and fighting style are mediocre, he accidentally put his foot in his mouth over his origins but ran with it after support against the heinous Izzy.
 
Koro_11 said:
I see Izzy being hyperbolic talking about "never been so motivated to kill a man" and so on.

Is this just selling the fight, or is he really this petty?

Am I missing something here? I hardly ever hear about Dricus talking shit about other fighters or being a douche bag, the guy just kinda does his thing and it's like no one can stand the idea of a jacked African chad.

All that time off to reflect after getting humbled by Strickland and Poatan, and the dude comes back as childish as ever with that same entitled energy.

Is Izzy really this unhinged because a dude simply stated the fact that he's the only African champ who actually lives and trains there?
its just izzy and strickland both are kinda easy to trigger douchebags
 
