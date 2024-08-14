Why does Dana hate Conor all of a sudden?

Dana has been strung along for quite a while and is now attempting to build cards without Conor.



Dana also will fall in line as Conor is the one fighter who brings so much money in he can do whatever he wants whenever he wants. Mr. Pink likes to continuously say that the fighters aren't employees, just contractors yet he wants absolute loyalty. He says this is more of an opportunity than a job, but when someone gets big enough to seize an opportunity be that take legacy fights (GSP) or explore boxing (Ngannou) or fight if/when/whenever/whoever they want (Conor) he is willing to delete them from history.



Dana hates Conor because Conor isn't fighting, if you F with Dana's money he will immediately hate you. If you start making him money again he will immediately love you. Dana is just Mr. Krabs.