Why does Dana hate Conor all of a sudden?

Th3 Gr38 1
Purple Belt
@Green
- Joined
Jan 24, 2015
- Messages
- 1,500
- Reaction score
- 1,160
He's done everything in his power to stop Conor from fighting again, most likely in an attempt to scuttle PPV sales.
He killed the Conor-Chandler fight.
It's like he's in his "fuck the fans" arc. God I hate Dana so much. He's done more damage to MMA than Bob Arum ever did.
