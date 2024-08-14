Why does Dana hate Conor all of a sudden?

He's done everything in his power to stop Conor from fighting again, most likely in an attempt to scuttle PPV sales.

He killed the Conor-Chandler fight.

It's like he's in his "fuck the fans" arc. God I hate Dana so much. He's done more damage to MMA than Bob Arum ever did.
 
Sources or stfu
 
Conor's self-actualization is the biggest thorn in Dana's side. In a perfect world, every fighter is 100% compliant, submissive, and always suckling at Daner's moobs.
 
Dana has been strung along for quite a while and is now attempting to build cards without Conor.

Dana also will fall in line as Conor is the one fighter who brings so much money in he can do whatever he wants whenever he wants. Mr. Pink likes to continuously say that the fighters aren't employees, just contractors yet he wants absolute loyalty. He says this is more of an opportunity than a job, but when someone gets big enough to seize an opportunity be that take legacy fights (GSP) or explore boxing (Ngannou) or fight if/when/whenever/whoever they want (Conor) he is willing to delete them from history.

Dana hates Conor because Conor isn't fighting, if you F with Dana's money he will immediately hate you. If you start making him money again he will immediately love you. Dana is just Mr. Krabs.
 
Conor keeps self sabotaging because he doesn't believe he can beat good fighters anymore
 
Speck uh lay shun...Pico has spoken, in public, about doing things with his "black finger" that Conor clearly does not have the ability to replicate.
<mma4>
 
It probably doesn't help that his promotional interests have shifted 100% to BKFC where he makes routine appearances whereas with the UFC he's constantly moving the goalposts for his return... if he returns.
 
Because Conor has become an unreliable megalomaniac, and Dana has had to rescind/reschedule fights because of Conor's Irish shenanigans, and any promoter would go sour over this type of bull ship.
 
