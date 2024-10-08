Why do the British people behave like Latin and have nothing in common with other Northern Europeans

You don´t see that shy or distant northern European behaviour or mannerism in the UK. The white british are different compared to northern Europeans and they are the opposite like south and north pole. they are brash, outgoing, in your face, loud, spontaneous etc etc. If you go to their pubs you will hear alot of jokes and laughters the place is social and vibrant extremely alive. They also form large loyal groupings and they are passionate within their circle.



When I visit England or Scotland or even Ireland etc etc I think for myself this people look Northern Europeans but they behave like Latin people (Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French) hence why I am thinking the natives from britannia the celts were perhaps closely related to the Latin people and that is before the saxon invasion hence I would assume they are a mix of saxons and celts..