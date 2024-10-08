Why do the British people behave like Latin and have nothing in common with other Northern Europeans

You don´t see that shy or distant northern European behaviour or mannerism in the UK. The white british are different compared to northern Europeans and they are the opposite like south and north pole. they are brash, outgoing, in your face, loud, spontaneous etc etc. If you go to their pubs you will hear alot of jokes and laughters the place is social and vibrant extremely alive. They also form large loyal groupings and they are passionate within their circle.

When I visit England or Scotland or even Ireland etc etc I think for myself this people look Northern Europeans but they behave like Latin people (Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French) hence why I am thinking the natives from britannia the celts were perhaps closely related to the Latin people and that is before the saxon invasion hence I would assume they are a mix of saxons and celts..
 
Bobby00 said:
No?
If you think about it the celts were spread allover Europe and especially in nowadays current lands where the Latin live today and not to forget the Latins ruled UK for like 500 years during the Roman era and they are the once who named it Britannia. The connection is alot more deeper and goes way back
 
octagonation said:
Where are you from?
 
Wuut?
British people are not acting like latins
And LOL at using people behavior in pubs as "proof".
You know what alcohol does to people?
 
lsa said:
Wuut?
British people are not acting like latins
And LOL at using people behavior in pubs as "proof".
You know what alcohol does to people?
It is not because of the alcohol. They are normally like that with or without. Brash and outspoken! As Scandinavian myself I would describe them as closely latin as the other northern Europeans are boring and stoic compared to the british
 
