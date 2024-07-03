Why do people think Izzy had to give Alex a rematch?

He never defended the belt and got knocked the fuck out COLD. It wasn't even a TKO... he was OUT OUT. Izzy got a rematch with Alex cause he dominated the division.



Why do people think Alex deserved a rematch with no title defenses and getting knocked out like that?



This isn't the same case as with Aldo who got knocked out by Conor but absolutely dominated the division for years....



I think people just hate Izzy and wanted him to not be the champ anymore.



He was absolutely within his right to deny the rematch. Alex barely earned his title shot after winning 3 fights (how many fights did Belal or Leon or Tony have to win to get a shot?) and Izzy still gave him a shot.



Izzy did the noble thing and denied Alex the free pass that the UFC was giving him.