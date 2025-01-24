  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Why do people say Pacquiao is an 8 division champion?

Looks like 8 to me ;)

pac.with.all.belts.330w.jpg
 
MayweatherisTBE said:
He never won belts at 126 or 140. What am I missing?
WBC World Fly
IBF Super Bantam
WBC Super Feather
WBC Lightweight
WBO Welter
WBC Super Welter


Featherweight, he didn't win
Also the fight against Hatton wasn't for a proper title

Just marketing talk, I don't really see anyone who cares about it other than the admin on this site(it seems)
 
Common in the fight world, however many he won, it's unprecedented so far as I know in terms of all the weight skipping. I've only ever heard of fighters starting at maybe that much weight and winning one title at a higher one, never heard of a guy winning that many along the way as the grow. If that was the case, maybe Sugar Ray Robinson would have won the lightweight title, or Willie Pastrano would have won 4 or 5 on his way to the LHW championship. It's certainly an accomplishment even in the era of fractured divisions. I was thinking the other day how Alexis Arguello swore that no one would ever go 4 divisions after he failed, now, many have even though most of those aren't against the strongest of champions or in the strongest of divisions. The addition of all the other divisions outside of the old fashioned 8 divisions also helps these guys.
 
mozfonky said:
Common in the fight world, however many he won, it's unprecedented so far as I know in terms of all the weight skipping. I've only ever heard of fighters starting at maybe that much weight and winning one title at a higher one, never heard of a guy winning that many along the way as the grow.
True but half those weight classes didn't exist for much of boxings history.
 
