Why do people say Pacquiao is an 8 division champion?

Common in the fight world, however many he won, it's unprecedented so far as I know in terms of all the weight skipping. I've only ever heard of fighters starting at maybe that much weight and winning one title at a higher one, never heard of a guy winning that many along the way as the grow. If that was the case, maybe Sugar Ray Robinson would have won the lightweight title, or Willie Pastrano would have won 4 or 5 on his way to the LHW championship. It's certainly an accomplishment even in the era of fractured divisions. I was thinking the other day how Alexis Arguello swore that no one would ever go 4 divisions after he failed, now, many have even though most of those aren't against the strongest of champions or in the strongest of divisions. The addition of all the other divisions outside of the old fashioned 8 divisions also helps these guys.