JeetKunDoGuy said: Every time I've watched Usyk box, I just can't get into it. I get that he's skilled, he's talented, etc. But I just don't like his style at all. I was never a huge fan of Loma either. Maybe I just don't like the Ukraine style of boxing. But it's hard to put a finger on.. anyone else feel this?

some very good fighters just aren't fan friendly. Pernell Whitaker, to me, seemed to be hated by the casual fans in his prime. Arturo Gatti was beloved because he was willing to spill his blood.There have only been a few fighters who made me feel like you though, I never liked John Ruiz' style. It looked honestly like trying to fight without fighting. Very frustrating watching him, so much so that I always got great joy over watching the fight that made him that way, the Tua fight.the other fighters are the Brendan Ingle fighters and style, Herol Bomber Graham and Naseem Hamed. It does something to the viewer when we expect to see what we're used to seeing and then we don't, which I've wondered sometimes if that was how Ali looked to older viewers in his prime. I mean, Graham and Naseem had their accomplishments but I never thought the style was valid and I never enjoyed watching it. It looked to me like they were not only confusing their opponents with all that useless motion but also confusing themselves, and them getting their asses handed to them when they did only confirmed that to me. It was a style that was so unpredicatable that they would get hit themselves out of nowhere because they were doing things without a solid purpose.