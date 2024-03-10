Why didn’t Blaydes get a warning or point deduction when he grabbed the top of the cage to slow his momentum on a slam?

I’m a huge fan of rare grapplers in the HW division so it sucked that these two had to collide in a prelim with no clear plan for their future… that being said this was one of the most poorly officiated matches I’ve seen in a while.





Not only is there controversy about Blaydes landing punches to the back of the head (unintentional imo but clear as day in the replay), but the ref didn’t even acknowledge Blaydes grabbing the top of the cage to slow his momentum when Almeida had him fully elevated and on a downward trajectory… could’ve stunned Blaydes or been the difference in stabilizing position during the transition.





Just a quick observation I’m noticing is being completely looked over… the ref had absolutely no control of this fight. He has no business being in the UFC after this.