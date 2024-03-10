Why didn’t Blaydes get a warning or point deduction when he grabbed the top of the cage to slow his momentum on a slam?

I’m a huge fan of rare grapplers in the HW division so it sucked that these two had to collide in a prelim with no clear plan for their future… that being said this was one of the most poorly officiated matches I’ve seen in a while.


Not only is there controversy about Blaydes landing punches to the back of the head (unintentional imo but clear as day in the replay), but the ref didn’t even acknowledge Blaydes grabbing the top of the cage to slow his momentum when Almeida had him fully elevated and on a downward trajectory… could’ve stunned Blaydes or been the difference in stabilizing position during the transition.


Just a quick observation I’m noticing is being completely looked over… the ref had absolutely no control of this fight. He has no business being in the UFC after this.
 
It was quick, and he still got taken down.
Yeah but a 260lbs guy slowing his momentum in the middle of a high elevation slam with a blatant top of the cage grab not even getting a warning is just awful reffing.

Like I said, could’ve altered damage/position etc.
 
I’m surprised at how many salty Almeida fans there are on here lolol
I don’t think people here even really care about grapplers. Most people hated Almeida for the Derrick Lewis fight so what fans are you talking about lol?

I think some of us are just baffled by subpar reffing
 
It was quick, and he still got taken down.
Yup. Thats why Big Herb didn't take a point or stop the fight here

5tDz1yh.gif
 
We watched Munhoz get eyepoked twice, Cutelaba elbow a guy to the back of the head...neither got a point deducted, and this is what you complain about?
 
I don’t think people here even really care about grapplers. Most people hated Almeida for the Derrick Lewis fight so what fans are you talking about lol?

I think some of us are just baffled by subpar reffing
Was almeida/ blades the only mmfa fight you've seen in the last 10 years? Is there something specific that's making you think any other fighters get points deducted when they foul?
 
