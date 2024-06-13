  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why did the masking situation effect lower income people more?

chrisdiaz

chrisdiaz

I have noticed there is a very significant portion of the lower income class that still wear masks, even in places where it is not needed such as driving or walking alone. I have also noticed there are a good portion of children still wearing them to school. Why do you think this is? Im not here to discuss the effectiveness of the mask itself but the underlying cause of why it still seems to be engrained into the lower class? At this point I usually assume you are up to something if your wearing a mask in public and under 30. Every protest, people wearing masks. These people act like it makes them invisible or its some sort of shield.

What are your guys thoughts on the subject?
 
Persona = mask

The come in a variety of flavours. Never forget that it's all theatre.
 
