There used to be plenty of movies in which a western Euro or an American or a Canadian is set straight by the less money obsessed in harmony with nature / cycle of life Asian dude .
Almost always Chinese or Japanese..

Does a more networked world where you can look up the Dzunghar massacre in seconds less kind to that perspective? Is there more awareness of the from western POV negative aspects of Far eastern countries compared to the 80s and 90s?

Does China pressuring western studios make screenwriters instictivly hostile to writing such characters?
 
Far easterners are like hobbits.

dc19dd07-ad24-4338-85c0-658d5cf59982_text.gif
 
