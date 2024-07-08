Why did Rose Namajunas move up to Flyweight?

markys00 said: Not really a ridiculous game plan. They tried to play the point game and lost. Gsp did this forever Click to expand...

She didn't have to do that, Carla had nothing for her even on the ground. Trevor kept saying so and trying to get her to do more, while Pat kept saying "you're doing great!" while she was doing nothing.The bad game plan was to pretend she was winning for 5 rounds while doing nothing, and never changing that to actually try to do something, then be shocked when she lost. When you play the "point game" you have to score some points. GSP made sure he actually won the rounds instead of being delusional.