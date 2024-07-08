Why did Rose Namajunas move up to Flyweight?

She practically gave away the Strawweight belt to Esparza without taking any damage. When Esparza lost to Weili, Rose could've jumped back in and taken her belt back.

But instead, she moves up to Shevchenko's division where she could get smoked easily by Shevchenko.
Did she believe if Shevchenko lost the belt, that means could easily smoke Grasso or was the UFC trying to build a Shevchenko/Namajunas superfight?
 
I think Rose is the type of fighter who stops being a monster when she starts believing in herself. Before, she seemed terrified of losing, which led to her being at her absolute best, with legendary performances. Now, she just seems salty because she feels she should be champion and does not understand why she isn't.
 
Pat Barry told her to, I'm sure. He probably blamed the Esparza loss on weight cutting being hard to divert blame away from his ridiculous game plan and terrible coaching.
 
She practically gave away the Strawweight belt to Esparza without taking any damage. When Esparza lost to Weili, Rose could've jumped back in and taken her belt back.

But instead, she moves up to Shevchenko's division where she could get smoked easily by Shevchenko.
Did she believe if Shevchenko lost the belt, that means could easily smoke Grasso or was the UFC trying to build a Shevchenko/Namajunas superfight?
shevchenko isn't the champion and if she wins it back i expect her to retire.
 
She practically gave away the Strawweight belt to Esparza without taking any damage. When Esparza lost to Weili, Rose could've jumped back in and taken her belt back.

But instead, she moves up to Shevchenko's division where she could get smoked easily by Shevchenko.
Did she believe if Shevchenko lost the belt, that means could easily smoke Grasso or was the UFC trying to build a Shevchenko/Namajunas superfight?
To become a two division champion. Isnt that on obvious??She wants to chase greatness
 
Same reasons why anyone changes weight classes....
 
it seems she is on the smaller side of Flyweight. at Strawweight she was kind of long and was bigger than a lot of girls. i dunno if her power is translating to Flyweight either as she couldnt knock down Ribas or Fiorot. Then again both those ladies have pretty good chins.
Rose needs to ditch Barry as a coach and just have him be the ice guy or something. she has almost completely abandoned her awesome grappling.
im not sure Rose wins a title at Flyweight.
 
Pat Barry told her to, I'm sure. He probably blamed the Esparza loss on weight cutting being hard to divert blame away from his ridiculous game plan and terrible coaching.
Not really a ridiculous game plan. They tried to play the point game and lost. Gsp did this forever
 
Not really a ridiculous game plan. They tried to play the point game and lost. Gsp did this forever
She didn't have to do that, Carla had nothing for her even on the ground. Trevor kept saying so and trying to get her to do more, while Pat kept saying "you're doing great!" while she was doing nothing.

The bad game plan was to pretend she was winning for 5 rounds while doing nothing, and never changing that to actually try to do something, then be shocked when she lost. When you play the "point game" you have to score some points. GSP made sure he actually won the rounds instead of being delusional.
 
She said the weight cut was hard and since she's a big hippy now, she said she was worried about what it was doing to her health.
 
