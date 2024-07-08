Why did Rose Namajunas move up to Flyweight?

Rhood
She practically gave away the Strawweight belt to Esparza without taking any damage. When Esparza lost to Weili, Rose could've jumped back in and taken her belt back.
But instead, she moves up to Shevchenko's division where she could get smoked easily by Shevchenko.
Did she believe if Shevchenko lost the belt, that means could easily smoke Grasso or was the UFC trying to build a Shevchenko/Namajunas superfight?
