IIIIIIII said: i think leon's confidence went completely down the drain by the end of the first round. after that round was over, he knew he was not going to win the wrestling game. maybe he felt it was better to retain energy and try winning on the feet instead. belal was just too good at mixing it up. Click to expand...

His best moments in the fight were when he went on the offensive with his grappling though. I think Belal is a bit like John Fitch.. if you try and stand and stuff takedowns he's going to pressure you and win rounds. The way people actually beat Fitch was taking the grappling to him (Maia, GSP)Now obviously Leon isn't quite on that level of grappling.. but IMO he showed in the Diaz fights and even the first Usman fight that if he can get a takedown, he can hold people there and win rounds. I would have liked to see him try that in those last few rounds. Instead of just getting backed up against the fence and taken down.. maybe move forward. What do I know though