Prime Eddie is an all time great LW. He was already a bit past his prime when he got to the ufc.Went on to beat RDA, Gaethje and have a competitive fight, then loss to Poirier when his age began to show.His 2 wars against Prime Michael Chandler was the best version of both of them. He was a great fighter, ranked top 5 at LW for years and years, even #1 for a long time before he ever got to the ufc.So was Conor though.Conor has basically been a ghost of himself since that fight. It's really the last time we seen a truly elite version of him at his counter striking best.That version of Conor would be a tough style fight for anyone in the division outside of the Dagestanis.