Why as MMA fans do we and Uncle Dana

Say "if you are thinking about retirement its probably best you do" , Why do we urge our favoutite fighters to retire when we see they're skill levels, reflexes, love of fighting diminish, Only to them state idiotic things 15 months down the line like "Nunes will never come back she's terrified of Harrison" and commentators and experts with a voice are trying to coax Amanda back. Amanda retired champion, achieved champ champ, fought a whose who of woman's fighting including Wandy in a dress, she fought through every challenge, fought sick, injured to become the woman's GOAT so why do we want to diminish her at 36 years old when she's been gone since June 2023.

WHY AS THESE FIGHTERS FANS DO WE WANT TO SEE THEM FIGHT THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK WHEN THEYVE ACHIEVED NOTHING LIKE HER AND IS USED TO FIGHTING AT LW?

Fighters who stayed on past their best and damaged their legacy Anderson and Aldo
 
Some people care about their well being.

I don’t. I say let em brawl until they fall for good!
 
