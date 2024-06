Why are there so many elite 6'4 heavyweights?

What I don't get is why the UFC buries the HW division as much as possible.



Take tonight for example:



You have Romanov (17-2) vs Jailton (20-3) on the undercard, both ranked HWs with great records. And then you go to the main card and you have Alex Morono (24-9, 2-2 in his last 4 fights and mostly goes to decisions) vs Niko Price (15-7, lost 4 of his last 5 fights, including being finished in 30 seconds by old man Lawler in his last fight). Why on earth is the Price vs Morono fight on the main card? Especially over two ranked HWs with actually good records?