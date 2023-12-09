Who's your all-time favorite boxer? And who's your current/active favorite boxer?

All time, Finito Lopez, Lennox Lewis, Julio Cesar Chavez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Tyson, Foreman, Marciano, Schmeling, others…



Current, not many, it’s hard to like guys who protect their records so much, they get to 36 years old and have one or two significant fights, fuck that.



Canelo, Inoue, Fury and Wilder are what I would consider “can’t miss” fighters for me right now, any other I wouldn’t mind watching the next day and fast forward.



There are others like Bam Rodriguez and William Zepeda which I will wait a bit before putting on the list but are definitely on the way there



And Inoue is quickly going to the all time list, the guy is a legend and unlike the Hanies and crawfords of the world, the guy gives the vibe that he would fight Godzilla if he had to.