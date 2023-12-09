Who's your all-time favorite boxer? And who's your current/active favorite boxer?

And you got to just pick one of each.

Muhammad Ali is my all-time favorite by far.

And current/active Naoya Inoue. The guy is a beast.
 
All time: Duran

Currently: Naoya Inoue, Jai Opetaia, & Subriel Matias. If I had to pick one then Inoue
 
Jonny Ninja said:
Sorry I can’t pick just 1

hearns, benn, haglar and Lewis (in no particular order)

Currently: Loma, usyk, inoue, Leigh wood and Liam Davis. If I had to pick 1 then probably Loma
That's fair.
 
All time is likely Marciano.
The guy was a fu**ing machine.
A lot of the guys were back then.
Some of the crap they went through just to train. Marciano carried the Terminator mindset in the ring with him.

Today.
Inoue.
As a Japanophile, I must admit biased feelings but WHAT a stud. Skill level is unreal and the only idiots I have seen question him are armchair fans.
 
All time - Tommy Hearns. Love that he was a long range fighter who was also aggressive.

Current - Usyk. It's close with him and two others, but I feel like I'd want Usyk to win his fights more than any other boxer. For one I like the Cruiserweight division and I feel he came out on top of the Cruiserweight's golden age.

Second, I was routing for him through out his heavyweight run and love seeing him figure out how to beat these giants.
 
All time: finito lopez, hopkins, dinamita marquez, marciano, louis, tyson, ali etc i love them all lol

Current: usyk, opetaia, beterbiev, torrez jr etc
 
All time, Finito Lopez, Lennox Lewis, Julio Cesar Chavez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Tyson, Foreman, Marciano, Schmeling, others…

Current, not many, it’s hard to like guys who protect their records so much, they get to 36 years old and have one or two significant fights, fuck that.

Canelo, Inoue, Fury and Wilder are what I would consider “can’t miss” fighters for me right now, any other I wouldn’t mind watching the next day and fast forward.

There are others like Bam Rodriguez and William Zepeda which I will wait a bit before putting on the list but are definitely on the way there

And Inoue is quickly going to the all time list, the guy is a legend and unlike the Hanies and crawfords of the world, the guy gives the vibe that he would fight Godzilla if he had to.
 
Ali but i love a ton of boxers, many, many, great and not great. Today? I would say Fury but he really lost all credibility after the last debacle, so, none.
 
All Time - Leonard
Current - Inoue
 
All-time probably Roy & Mike. Grew up watching both. Today I mainly like watching Loma, Usyk, Beterbiev, and Inoue. Usyk's style isn't for everybody but he's willing to fight all of the best at their best and in their backyard. He's a real throwback fighter.
 
All time: Tyson, Kostya Tszyu, Joe Calzaghe

Current: Timofey Tszyu, Fury (well, Fury of a few years ago), Inoue
 
All time: Crawford, Whittaker, Canelo

Current: Inoue, Robeisy Ramirez, Alimkhanuly and Usyk
 
