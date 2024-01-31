From my own experience the top two things that contribute to people being broke is them buying brand new cars on credit and eating out almost every day. They don't cook at home, and what's even worse now is that they don't even drive out to pick up the food. They use UberEats or another type of delivery service where they upcharge you on the food, charge you delivery fee AND tip on top of all that.



When I was a kid in the 80s, if we dont finish our cereal, my grandma would put the bowl in the fridge to finish later.



A lot of people blame the top 1% and the politicians.



I blame the people themselves. Most people I know drive brand new or newer cars. Their cars have a little problem and their solution is to go out and buy a brand new car instead of getting it fixed.



They use their credit cards to buy things they cannot afford. They use them to pay their bills, to go on vacations they cannot afford.







