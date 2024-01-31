Economy Who's to blame for Americans being massively in debt and poor?

From my own experience the top two things that contribute to people being broke is them buying brand new cars on credit and eating out almost every day. They don't cook at home, and what's even worse now is that they don't even drive out to pick up the food. They use UberEats or another type of delivery service where they upcharge you on the food, charge you delivery fee AND tip on top of all that.

When I was a kid in the 80s, if we dont finish our cereal, my grandma would put the bowl in the fridge to finish later.

A lot of people blame the top 1% and the politicians.

I blame the people themselves. Most people I know drive brand new or newer cars. Their cars have a little problem and their solution is to go out and buy a brand new car instead of getting it fixed.

They use their credit cards to buy things they cannot afford. They use them to pay their bills, to go on vacations they cannot afford.



 
Im just happy no bank gave me a credit card in my 20s i was a massive idiot. Now early 30s never had a credit card and learned to be frugal.
 
I am happy my friend talked me into getting my first credit car when I was like 19 years old. I don't use that card, but it's my oldest line of credit. I have always had my card(s) on autopay, so I never pay any interest. Credit cards are awesome!
 
You’re missing out on free money. You do have to be disciplined to pay off your card every month though.
 
Good if it works for you but if i cant afford something i save up. I see no reason to borrow money when i can just save up. Though i heard in US its different where you need credit to buy a house right?
 
They can be. I doubt you're the norm though.
 
Free money? I know nothing about that though im debt free meaning i dont owe anyone a thing which is the way i want to keep it but sounds interesting you get free money for borrowing money?
 
if you get a card that offers cash rewards you gain points for every purchase. If you then pay of your card entirely every month there is no way interest charge. Depending on the card the points you gain can be used like cash.
 
You basically need credit for anything now days in murica..

Yes, you can just save up your money to make a large purchase. That could take months or even years, whereas if you have the credit and a good down payment you can go home with pretty much whatever you want at that moment.

Credit cards are a great cheat code to get things faster, but as others have said before.

With No Discipline in a payment plan, that is one of the major reasons for Americans ending up poor or in debt.
 
Some credit cards give you 2% cash back. Make sure to pick the credit card with no annual or any hidden fees. Use the credit card to buy essentials and make sure you have it set to pay off the COMPLETE balance at the end of every month. You'll never pay interest, while you're getting 2% of every dollar you spend. Make sure you only use it to buy essentials.

Also, some credit cards give you a cash sign-in bonus. I'll give you an example. I signed up for a Wells Fargo active cash card that has a $300 sign up bonus. I got the card, used it to pay some medical bills, which are part of "essentials," then I received the $300. My medical bill was $500 and I only ended up paying $200 because of the sign up bonus.

I did the same with Capital One. They offered me a $200 sign up bonus and I already have that money. I did the same with Bank of America, etc...

You can use credit cards to your advantage.
 
It's your fault. Because you touch yourself at night.
 
