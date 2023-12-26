Who's the biggest popstar ever: Michael Jackson or Taylor Swift?

Who is the biggest pop star?

Taylor all the way! I've always liked Taylor Swift! He is my favorite New York Giant ever since he broke Joe Theisman thigh on that tackle! Taylor all the way!
 
Seahawks Fan said:
Michael Jackson had dance moves that are more famous than Taylor Swift

In his prime, MJ was a global phenomenon. His appeal transcended borders and religion. People were shouting "death to America" while moonwalking
 
Michael Jackson's popularity was everywhere and always in the 80s. To a degree Taylor swift has yet to match.

If she ever does, it's because of the social media edge for Gen Z girls, whereas Jackson got famous through mostly radio play to a much broader global audience.
 
Swift, for me. Jackson will always be iconic, but I think Swift will surpass him if she hasn't already.

IIRC, she's the first Billionaire who's main source of income is music.
 
Michael Jackson was the most talented 'solo' artist imo (ie we're not including the Beatles), and he sold more certified units than any other 'solo' artist except Rihanna, Eminem and Drake. Presley benefitted from being early in the genre, he wouldn't have had such a big market share otherwise. Michael Jackson is clearly #1 for pop.

