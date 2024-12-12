As New Jersey’s drone mystery

deepens,

local officials demand answers

“I’m not sure how I can go back to my residents and say that I’m satisfied from this meeting, when now I know that I have 180 drones that have been flying over the state of New Jersey,” Perry said following a briefing Wednesday with a representative from the Department of Homeland Security. “We have no more information as to where these drones are coming from, where they’re launching from, where they’re landing.”

The briefing comes as New Jersey is experiencing one of the more bizarre, widespread and extended bouts ever recorded of what appear to be unknown autonomous vehicles.



The drones — which are not “hobbyist,” but commercial-grade devices, according to many officials — have sparked concerns over privacy, security and public safety since the first sightings in mid-November. Eyewitness reports, social media videos and officials confirm the drones are up to 6 feet in diameter, can quickly go from emitting eerie lights to no light at all and often avoid detection.

Now, the unexplained drone sightings — and the lack of information about them — are prompting uncertainty and frustration from local officials and law enforcement who say agencies like the FBI and Homeland Security aren’t doing enough to be transparent with residents.