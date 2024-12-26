Media Who's actually bigger Conor or Khabib?

People said Conor was smaller because he was a master weight cutter who made it down to FW where he had a WAY bigger frame than everyone and about half a foot in reach advantage. Khabib didn't have the weight cutting ability or possibly routine to get this skinny (or supplements)

1735180096478.png
But when they met at LW they looked to be about the exact same time, Conor was even more muscular

Conor looked more Jacked in the upper body and legs and Khabib had a wider stomach, and better cheekbones

1735180387235.png

Conor was 195 for Roadhouse and looked WAY leaner than Khabib, Khabib would have cut from 220 to have that much muscle mass.

I have never seen Khabib this yolked.

So nothing comparing them suggests Khabib is the bigger individual, he just has stronger facial and head bone mass and wider hips. Conor is the more jacked.

The whole thing was started by deluded Proper 12 regulars who think Conor is small because he was a freak weight cutter.

Never has Khabib looked this big.

1735180565661.png
 

In terms of who's a bigger name? Conor but it isn't for the right reasons anymore.
naturaly bigger you mean? i believe khabib
muscular like would be conor
muscles make you look bigger

but khabib is stronger
 
Khabib is built like a tank

images
 
Khabib will always be bigger than that little Irish leprechaun midget .

1735181485494.png

1735181679210.png
 
Khabibs physique is from a lifetime of wrestling. people claiming Khabib was some sort of massive weight cutter are either delusional dumbarses or just haters with any excuse to besmirch Dagis.
No one seems to care that Ferguson is massive, nor fighters from other weight divisions are way more ' weight bullies' Holloway or Poatan for example
 
Conor had a lot of help with his 145 weight cuts. There's things I could share, but never will. I'm a certified dietitian & weight cutting coach.
The promotion (Dana) wanted him to have every advantage; for "white Euro/Western" dollars.
They nearly murdered Jose Also in the lead up to their fight. His required stage interview (with all the champs) was absurd prior to his bout. Dana was praying for an Anglo-European champion since Brad Pickett.
Khabib cannot get on a scale and make it read 145lbs.

Conor looked worse and worse making the weight over time, but he was able to do it. Khabib looked bone dry and very lean making lightweight. He's got too much frame to make 45s.
 
Khabibs is bigger. Conor was a big FW, Khabib was a big LW. Khabib is thicker throughout. Conor has a V-taper which can make you look bigger to the untrained eye.
 
