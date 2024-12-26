People said Conor was smaller because he was a master weight cutter who made it down to FW where he had a WAY bigger frame than everyone and about half a foot in reach advantage. Khabib didn't have the weight cutting ability or possibly routine to get this skinny (or supplements)But when they met at LW they looked to be about the exact same time, Conor was even more muscularConor looked more Jacked in the upper body and legs and Khabib had a wider stomach, and better cheekbonesConor was 195 for Roadhouse and looked WAY leaner than Khabib, Khabib would have cut from 220 to have that much muscle mass.I have never seen Khabib this yolked.So nothing comparing them suggests Khabib is the bigger individual, he just has stronger facial and head bone mass and wider hips. Conor is the more jacked.The whole thing was started by deluded Proper 12 regulars who think Conor is small because he was a freak weight cutter.Never has Khabib looked this big.