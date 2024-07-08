News Whole Foods 50% ice cream

Whole Foods is having a sale where all ice cream and frozen deserts are 50% off.

I am a member of r/icecream on reddit and they go crazy for Jenis and Van Leeuwen, which are both normally $10 a pint. I’ve never tried these brands or really any brands at all so I bought some van leeuwen and Ben & Jerry’s.

Unfortunately the freezer at Whole Foods was down so I only got limited flavors and didn’t get to try Jenis. But I will be going back tomorrow to a different Whole Foods to stock up.

Also I want to post pictures but it says file too large. Sherdog sucks when it comes to posting photos Jesus.

Anyway I got:
van leeuwen - cookies and cream
- peanut butter brownie honeycomb

Ben & Jerry’s - half baked



I have a list I’ve compiled and these are the top ones Im going to choose between tomorrow.
Van Leeuwen:
-Buttermilk Berry Cornbeard
-Earl Grey Tea

Jeni’s:
-High Five Candy Bar
-Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Flecks
-Boston Cream Pie
-Powdered Jelly Donut
-Maple Soaked Pancakes
-Gooey Butter Cake (I don’t like cream cheese though)

Ben & Jerry’s:
-Dirt Cake
-Phish Food
-The Tonight Dough
-Chubby Hubby
-Peanut Butter & Cookies
-Gimme S’more
-Netflix & Chill’d

Talenti (I have tried this brand before, the layers mix ins is 10/10):
-Blueberry Crumble

Alec’s:
-Matcha Chocolate chip

Tillamook (I don’t think they sell pints, so I probably won’t buy any. The fun is in trying different flavors, not actually eating a shitload of ice cream):
-Campfire peanut butter cup

Despite what you may think. I’m not a huge ice cream eater. I just have an obsession with trying things, like I have a list of video games I want to play, and a backlog of tens of video games. It’s kind of like FOMO or something, because I don’t even play video games.
I guess I feel like I missed out on decades worth of ice cream and video games so I want to try it, but I’m not actually able to enjoy it because it’s bad for you 😆.
But ice cream lasts forever so it can just stay in my freezer forever.

Anyways go to Whole Foods for ice cream! I’ve been compiling lists from Reddit ice cream connoisseurs, but we all know us sherdoggers are both smarter and have superior genetics. What are your favorite brands or flavors?
 
Isn't biscuits supposed to be losing weight for his fight?

Edit: Whole foods has been cheaper ever since they got bought out by Amazon.
 
NoSmilez said:
Isn't biscuits supposed to be losing weight for his fight?

Edit: Whole foods has been cheaper ever since they got bought out by Amazon.
Yes I fight this Friday. I have a ton of snacks and stuff I stored like a chipmunk for after the fight. I froze some homemade macrons and sugar cookies my cousin made, froze a slice of custard pie (I don’t even like custard pie). Bought ice cream, bought a bar of vanilla crunchy quinoa chocolate, bought butter flavored coconut oil popcorn and stored some Trader Joe’s snacks my family brought from the mainland.

I’m going to try to control myself but I now have a bunch of back up snacks that will hopefully last me for months. I don’t want to binge and end up too heavy like last time
 
Good luck for Friday.

I mean for eating all that food.

Oh , and for that fight thingy too
 
