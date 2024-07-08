Spoiler Van Leeuwen:

-Buttermilk Berry Cornbeard

-Earl Grey Tea



Jeni’s:

-High Five Candy Bar

-Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Flecks

-Boston Cream Pie

-Powdered Jelly Donut

-Maple Soaked Pancakes

-Gooey Butter Cake (I don’t like cream cheese though)



Ben & Jerry’s:

-Dirt Cake

-Phish Food

-The Tonight Dough

-Chubby Hubby

-Peanut Butter & Cookies

-Gimme S’more

-Netflix & Chill’d



Talenti (I have tried this brand before, the layers mix ins is 10/10):

-Blueberry Crumble



Alec’s:

-Matcha Chocolate chip



Tillamook (I don’t think they sell pints, so I probably won’t buy any. The fun is in trying different flavors, not actually eating a shitload of ice cream):

-Campfire peanut butter cup

Whole Foods is having a sale where all ice cream and frozen deserts are 50% off.I am a member of r/icecream on reddit and they go crazy for Jenis and Van Leeuwen, which are both normally $10 a pint. I’ve never tried these brands or really any brands at all so I bought some van leeuwen and Ben & Jerry’s.Unfortunately the freezer at Whole Foods was down so I only got limited flavors and didn’t get to try Jenis. But I will be going back tomorrow to a different Whole Foods to stock up.Also I want to post pictures but it says file too large. Sherdog sucks when it comes to posting photos Jesus.Anyway I got:van leeuwen - cookies and cream- peanut butter brownie honeycombBen & Jerry’s - half bakedI have a list I’ve compiled and these are the top ones Im going to choose between tomorrow.Despite what you may think. I’m not a huge ice cream eater. I just have an obsession with trying things, like I have a list of video games I want to play, and a backlog of tens of video games. It’s kind of like FOMO or something, because I don’t even play video games.I guess I feel like I missed out on decades worth of ice cream and video games so I want to try it, but I’m not actually able to enjoy it because it’s bad for youBut ice cream lasts forever so it can just stay in my freezer forever.Anyways go to Whole Foods for ice cream! I’ve been compiling lists from Reddit ice cream connoisseurs, but we all know us sherdoggers are both smarter and have superior genetics. What are your favorite brands or flavors?