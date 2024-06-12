  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who'd you rather have as a coach, Ernesto Hoost or Sensei Seagal?

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,882
Reaction score
11,336
In a recent training seminar, 4 time K-1 Grand Prix champion Ernesto shows some students his method of chopping down an opponent with low kicks (only three are needed).




Sensei Seagal, on the other hand has stated that his no-bounce triangular sliding footwork is the key to winning striking exchanges (as displayed by Strickland).



In my footwork, it's always like a triangle, and I'm always sliding

I don't do this thing you guys are doing *bounces around* I don't do that ever.

GIF-230910-105851.gif


GIF-230910-134314.gif



Fact of the matter is: Ernesto Hoost has only cornered Antoni Hardonk in the UFC and he didn't have a good record. While former champions Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida and current champ Periera (https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/alex-pereira-meets-and-trains-with-steven-seagal.4323139/) have attributed their success to Our Beloved Sensei.

So Sorry Ernesto, Sensei Seagal has a better coaching record than you.
 
I'd probably take Frank Dux or one of the guys in this scene over either, TBH
 
All of Steven Segals moves require mutual cooperation. So you better let your opponent know what he needs to do after you do your spaz akido shit
 
Its almost like choosing between:

ZmE4M2Q
 
Seagal combines the technique of Hoost with the mass of Sapp.
 
Hoost is the man. Id love to train with that dude for even one hour.
 
I heard Robin Black was a illegitimate son of Sensei Seagal
Can anymore confirm?
 
