Who'd you rather have as a coach, Ernesto Hoost or Sensei Seagal?

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 12,882
- Reaction score
- 11,336
In a recent training seminar, 4 time K-1 Grand Prix champion Ernesto shows some students his method of chopping down an opponent with low kicks (only three are needed).
Sensei Seagal, on the other hand has stated that his no-bounce triangular sliding footwork is the key to winning striking exchanges (as displayed by Strickland).
In my footwork, it's always like a triangle, and I'm always sliding
I don't do this thing you guys are doing *bounces around* I don't do that ever.
Fact of the matter is: Ernesto Hoost has only cornered Antoni Hardonk in the UFC and he didn't have a good record. While former champions Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida and current champ Periera (https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/alex-pereira-meets-and-trains-with-steven-seagal.4323139/) have attributed their success to Our Beloved Sensei.
So Sorry Ernesto, Sensei Seagal has a better coaching record than you.
Sensei Seagal, on the other hand has stated that his no-bounce triangular sliding footwork is the key to winning striking exchanges (as displayed by Strickland).
In my footwork, it's always like a triangle, and I'm always sliding
I don't do this thing you guys are doing *bounces around* I don't do that ever.
Fact of the matter is: Ernesto Hoost has only cornered Antoni Hardonk in the UFC and he didn't have a good record. While former champions Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida and current champ Periera (https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/alex-pereira-meets-and-trains-with-steven-seagal.4323139/) have attributed their success to Our Beloved Sensei.
So Sorry Ernesto, Sensei Seagal has a better coaching record than you.