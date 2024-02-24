Who would you rather have Prime Fedor fight - Prime Jon Jones at LHW or Jon Jones at HW?

Who would you rather have Prime Fedor fight - Prime Jon Jones at LHW or Jon Jones at HW?

  • Total voters
    6
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
30,900
Reaction score
39,809
As for now, I'd say the harder fight is LHW Prime Jones, he was a monster there and by the time the fight started he weighed 225 lbs. The guy was a very unique combatant and he did a lot of unusual mixed up of techniques ie. Strikes, Grappling, Wrestling. Hard to predict what Jones will do at LHW.

The HW Jones, there isn't much to see at all of him. So he's quite an unknown in that weight class. We still need to see more to really gauge what he is capable to do that weight.

now-that-weve-seen-jon-jones-perform-at-hw-who-do-you-think-v0-x20bpkpkzjma1.jpg
 
meh Fedor weighed probably less than Jon after his 205 post rehydration
 
is this drug tested fight or non drug tested fight?

because fedor did look great in a non drug tested org
but failed to show his greatness in a drug tested org in strikeforce

jones both proved he can compete in USADA era and pre USADA era

gotta go with the proven legit one
 
Doesn't matter. The only thing Fedor would have to figure out is oblique kicks and Fedor was great at making adjustments.

Way faster, way stronger, better footwork, more complete, better all around grappling.

Fedor likely wins a back n forth fight by decision
 
orca said:
is this low mileage fedor fight or high mileage fight?

because fedor did look great before being shop worn
but failed to show his greatness when past his prime

jones both proved he can compete well against old past prime greats
Click to expand...

Fixed
 
The weight class is irrelevant.

Picto gets cold feet, cancels the event, and fails every test anyways.

GOAT.

1wWB39A.jpg
 
Fedor would never fight at 205. Why would the baddest motherfucker in the world need to cut weight?

Do you even Fedor?
 
orca said:
is this drug tested fight or non drug tested fight?

because fedor did look great in a non drug tested org
but failed to show his greatness in a drug tested org in strikeforce

jones both proved he can compete in USADA era and pre USADA era

gotta go with the proven legit one
Click to expand...
Ironically, Jones was the one caught cheating. Pulsing Jones barely "beat" Reyes and Santos.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,351
Messages
55,135,947
Members
174,632
Latest member
JohanSeong

Share this page

Back
Top