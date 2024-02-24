Who would you rather have Prime Fedor fight - Prime Jon Jones at LHW or Jon Jones at HW?

MXZT
MXZT
Jun 28, 2010
- 30,900
- 39,809
As for now, I'd say the harder fight is LHW Prime Jones, he was a monster there and by the time the fight started he weighed 225 lbs. The guy was a very unique combatant and he did a lot of unusual mixed up of techniques ie. Strikes, Grappling, Wrestling. Hard to predict what Jones will do at LHW.
The HW Jones, there isn't much to see at all of him. So he's quite an unknown in that weight class. We still need to see more to really gauge what he is capable to do that weight.
