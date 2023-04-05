BoxerMaurits
Alex Pereira will defend his UFC middleweight-championship for the first time this weekend. So far he’s enjoying a 4-fight winning streak inside the UFC.
His last career defeat came against Artem Vakhitov, in what would be Pereira’s last ever kickboxing fight, on September 4th 2021.
Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira went 1-1 in GLORY, switching the LHW-belt in two razor close, extremely high-level fights.
Vakhitov was the long-reigning champion, when in January 2021 Pereira won the title by split decision to become the first and only fighter to have held GLORY-titles in two weight classes simultaneously. Later that year Artem Vakhitov won the title back by majority decision.
They’re 1-1 in two super close championship-fights, Alex edging the first and Artem the second, though it actually looked like the majority of people thought Vakhitov won the first fight and Pereira the second (so in the end they still would’ve been 1-1, lol).
Imo both fights could’ve gone either way.
Makes me wonder what you guys think!
First fight (Alex Pereira won the title):
Second fight (Artem Vakhitov won the title back):
Here’s the official highlights video of both fights combined:
I attended their second fight at GLORY 78 live, so here’s a little bonus
Alex Pereira’s walkout (please don’t get scared from Poatan’s bow & arrow gesture and war-scream) :
https://share.icloud.com/photos/071jwbAmK_lfIKZA5QK2rYoNw
Artem Vakhitov’s walkout (Vakhitov is a pianist besides competing as a professional fighter, hence the classic music) :
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0359kDgK3w-LYrZwTa0Nr_LXw
Badr Hari getting hail-mary headkick KO’d by Arek Wrzosek in the main-event of the evening (by my reaction you can tell I was rooting for Badr, lol) :
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0cbUw_OyLPnLZLDkJwt25YcJA
