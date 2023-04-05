I think Vakhitov won the first fight with rounds 2,4,5

Pereira started fast and strong seeming to dismiss the power and skill of Vakhitov but Vakhitov quickly established himself as the far better fighter in the pocket and punished Pereira any time they were in the pocket and Pereira seemed to gas from missing big shots and being beat up in the pocket. Once both guys settled down Pereira seemed to have a huge advantage at range and his footwork and whenever he kept his range Vakhitov was stuck with leg kicks as his only option he made them count big time but he was still limited.

Despite this Pereira charged into the pocket too often and was a sitting duck whenever he was backed against the ropes. Vakhitov did a beautiful job here with some beautiful flow to his combinations. Round by round and overall Vakhitov looks like the better fighter.



In the 2nd fight I scored it Pereira 1,2,4... 5 seemed to be a the closest round with neither guy landing massive but both landing good clean shots.

Pereira starts with an amazing game plan to keep range and crash into the clinch to stop the flurries from Vakhitov and again Vakhitov is forced to only use leg kicks at range for the 1st 2 rounds losing both. Round 3 Pereira seemed to take off due to cardio and Vakhitov made it count by doing most of his damage with combinations from range. Round by round and overall Pereira looks like the better fighter here.



The thing I really love about this as a Pereira fan boy is despite winning the 1st match on the cards Pereira was the one that made the major adjustments. Pereira realized he was out gunned in the pocket and built a gameplan behind his footwork and advantage at range while Vakhitov seemingly remained the same.