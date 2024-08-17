Who will you be supporting to win between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya and why?

Davidjacksonjones
Archbishop of Church of Saint Jones
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2023
- Messages
- 6,754
- Reaction score
- 41,328
Who do you want to win this upcoming fight? And why?
For me I will be supporting Dricus, as I find him more likeable and respectful. I personally think he is a better representative of the sport. I do also respect Izzy's accomplishments, he is an incredible fighter. Izzy winning would also be interesting because it could set up another superfight with Alex Pereira
