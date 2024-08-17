Who will you be supporting to win between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya and why?

DDP because I’m ready for MW to move on from Izzy.



All the cringey stuff aside, Izzy lapped the division and had a hell of a run. No interest in seeing him rematch Strickland or Whittaker, and AP will never go back down to MW imo. The only fresh match for Izzy after Dricus would be hazmat.



In my perfect world, hazmat would actually make the walk vs. Whittaker and lose. Izzy would lose to Driscus, which sets up a match with Izzy vs hazmat (both coming off losses).



Driscus either can’t fight Strickland due to injury, suspension, or something other random circumstance, or loses to Strickland as next defense, and we finally get a fresh match in Bobby vs. Strickland. This is a winnable fight for Bobby and he gets to wear gold, or at least interim gold, one last time. I don’t want Bobby to face Driscus again. That was bad.