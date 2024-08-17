Who will you be supporting to win between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya and why?

Who do you want to win?

Who do you want to win this upcoming fight? And why?

For me I will be supporting Dricus, as I find him more likeable and respectful. I personally think he is a better representative of the sport. I do also respect Izzy's accomplishments, he is an incredible fighter. Izzy winning would also be interesting because it could set up another superfight with Alex Pereira

1723893946553.png
 
I just want to see a great fight, and for the better figher to win. I'm not caught up in the personal drama. I'm a little concerned though that if Dricus doesn't win he'll be tased for hours on end.
 
Honestly I don't care who wins, DDP has a longer career at MW in the future, but I think Izzy is more skilled and technical. I chose Izzy because I feel like it would create bigger MW fights and would be a cool story if they do Izzy/Pereira 3.
 
DDP. I've disliked Adesanya since before he even began his racist crusade against DDP. Complete and total manchild. Unless Adesanya's completely shot, he should win, but the ideal outcome is Adesanya getting knocked out so badly that he won't be interviewed after the fight.
 
DDP because I’m ready for MW to move on from Izzy.

All the cringey stuff aside, Izzy lapped the division and had a hell of a run. No interest in seeing him rematch Strickland or Whittaker, and AP will never go back down to MW imo. The only fresh match for Izzy after Dricus would be hazmat.

In my perfect world, hazmat would actually make the walk vs. Whittaker and lose. Izzy would lose to Driscus, which sets up a match with Izzy vs hazmat (both coming off losses).

Driscus either can’t fight Strickland due to injury, suspension, or something other random circumstance, or loses to Strickland as next defense, and we finally get a fresh match in Bobby vs. Strickland. This is a winnable fight for Bobby and he gets to wear gold, or at least interim gold, one last time. I don’t want Bobby to face Driscus again. That was bad.
 
Don't overly care who wins. Fan of both. Izzy winning makes a bunch of people here very upset though, so him winning makes this place a lot funnier.
 
I’d like to see Izzy win but I have nothing against either guy.
 
Stillknocks. Would really love to see him take Izzy down and put him out with an arm triangle. Thinking it's GnP TKO though.

Izzy is a cartoon character of overt projections and insecurities, hard to root for a guy who got it all and still has a phony chip on his shoulder.
 
Even though he's a dork I like Adesanya more than DDP.

Idk what it is but DDP, as good a fighter as he is, does nothing for me.
 
DDP for sure. A better ambassador for the sport imo. Forget which fight but after said fight Izzy talked about having pre cum in his pants or jock strap. I knew then I couldn’t support that fool
 
