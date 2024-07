Oh I'd love it if Biden was still going to be the nominee, but after the humiliating debate performance its quite obvious that just isn't going to happen.One way or another, he will be forced out.*No one is going to donate to a guaranteed loser, and that includes the entire party.*No one is going to vote for a guaranteed loser, which will have serious down-ballot consequences effecting Congress, Senate, and State & local elections.The Democrat National Convention isn't until August, so we'll have a very good idea who will be the nominee is by the end of this month so the convention is a a huge pep-rally to celebtate who will lead the party to victory in November.