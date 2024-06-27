  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who will be in better shape? JIRI or ALEX?

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
690
Reaction score
1,354
They last fought on the same day. Jiri had an absolute war with Rakic and took insane damage. Got kicked in the leg so hard repeatedly that he had to change his stance. Got punched by full power Rakic right crosses God knows how many times. Jiri is an absolute animal for walking through all that but he definitely took some serious damage. That fight was insane.

On the other side of the coin Alex didn't take any damage in his fight. Not a single punch or kick taken and he knocked Jamal Heel out with one punch in the first hound. He was back at training the next day with zero damage.

Jiri might be the kind of Neanderthal like savage who heals from his injuries fast or he could still be dealing with some injuries. It's hard to say. Meanwhile Alex is a humble guy but he's driving sports cars and eating tiramisu at the steakhouse and living that fat boy life on UFC embedded. Perhaps he's been a little bit more laxed than ever which could be a bad thing.

That's the only thing that sucks about this fight. It's hard to gage what kind of shape they're in since it's a last minute fight.
 
Alex will have shaman infused abs :)
 
No idea, but I doubt it goes the distance, so I am not sure who is in better shape will even factor in.

I'm expecting this to not go beyond the third.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Both are true lifestyle martial artists, I have never seen either man fat or out of shape.

They may not be in the same condition that would be achieved by a well planned out fight camp designed to peak at a specific date, but they will be good to go and it is a level playing field.
 
HHJ said:
Dont get yourself banned bro. Get rid of them yellows.
Click to expand...

I was drunk AF the other night.

Don't even remember what I posted.

Got back from a two-day, 18-hour day, trist ...

I don't think calling Conor or Chandler "losers" is a bendable offense, looking at their last 3-out-of-4.
It's a factual statement.

If you look at Alex Pereira and Jiri Procházka, their records are the opposite, the last 3-out-of-4.

Facts = Facts
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B-Level
After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
jackleeb
Jiri Interview Post-UFC 300 (MMA Hour w/ Ariel Helwani)
Replies
16
Views
396
Bowel-forged Stool
Bowel-forged Stool
jackleeb
Alex Pereira: "Jiri rematch will be same outcome, he cannot evolve as much as me" (paraphrase)
Replies
14
Views
503
ElLunico
E
AldoStillGoat
Can’t wait until Jiri knocks out Alex this weekend
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
986
AldoStillGoat
AldoStillGoat
Dionysian
Rewatch reminder: Jiri/Alex was the only time I've seen Alex uneasy standing
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
2K
Dionysian
Dionysian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,422
Messages
55,757,065
Members
174,921
Latest member
Oslewny

Share this page

Back
Top