Who will be in better shape? JIRI or ALEX?

They last fought on the same day. Jiri had an absolute war with Rakic and took insane damage. Got kicked in the leg so hard repeatedly that he had to change his stance. Got punched by full power Rakic right crosses God knows how many times. Jiri is an absolute animal for walking through all that but he definitely took some serious damage. That fight was insane.



On the other side of the coin Alex didn't take any damage in his fight. Not a single punch or kick taken and he knocked Jamal Heel out with one punch in the first hound. He was back at training the next day with zero damage.



Jiri might be the kind of Neanderthal like savage who heals from his injuries fast or he could still be dealing with some injuries. It's hard to say. Meanwhile Alex is a humble guy but he's driving sports cars and eating tiramisu at the steakhouse and living that fat boy life on UFC embedded. Perhaps he's been a little bit more laxed than ever which could be a bad thing.



That's the only thing that sucks about this fight. It's hard to gage what kind of shape they're in since it's a last minute fight.