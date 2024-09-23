Who were the ten toughest MMA fighters in them prime?

Those who, in order to be defeated, the opponent needed to bring a very vast set of technical, physical and mental skills to win, in addition to an appropriate style
It is not enough to have been dominant, you need to take into account the level of them opponents and the variety of styles faced.

Jon Jones - In his prime only Gustafsson bringing a rare combination of huge reach, great boxing/footwork, insane take down defense and endurance to the pace could give him a real war. He made some champion-level fighters look like easy prey

Anderson Siva - The most dominant striker ever seen in octagon, he used to make his opponents look like silly amautes broking them mentally using his elusiveness, agility and amazing unpredictability. Only Chael with his elite wrestling gave him real problems in his prime

Khabib Nurmagumedov - Maybe the most dominant fighter in his prime even see, in some moments looked like it was impossibile to beat him or just escape from his grappling game. I don't put him in second place because it misses a elite grappler like Olivreira in his resume

Islam Makachev - Maybe one of most well rounded fighter in MMA history, he can KO you with his excellent striking, sub you fast or just control you for five rounds. He is like a endless toolbox, defeated champions of different styles and only prime Volkanovski could have an even fight with him

Geroges St.Pierre - With his perfect game plan and athleticism, GSP knew how to exploit the opponent's weakness like no one else. He mastered all the fundamentals of the sport

Aleksander Volkanvski - His only lost in his prime was younger and stronger Makhachev. His combination of great boxing and wrestling plus hight IQ fight made him a one of the toughest to face

Cain Velasquez - In his prime he was a HW with speed and stamina of a LHW. We have rarely seen such a huge disparity between number #1 and number #2 of the division in two fights. One of the greatest combinations of dominance and violence

Tom Aspinall - He destroys all his opponents and is one of most well rounded HW all time - if not the most.

Daniel Cormier - Only Jones and Miocic beat him. All other opponents except Gustafsson seemed to be on a level below him in their fights

Demetrious Johnson - He was good in everything and only Cejudo would match with him in his prime

Others that could be on the list: Fedor, Aldo, Conor, Max, Cejudo, Miocic, Adesanya, Rumble, Romero


 
So you're asking about the most difficult fighters to beat in their prime? Not necessarily the toughest physically?

As far as pure toughness, Don Frye and Hendo would be on my list. Eventually their chins cracked, but both were durable and tough as nails. Roy Nelson is as well, along with Yoel (still fighting at 47 and only been finished in his 5th MMA fight). DDP is moving up the list, too. And Tony Ferguson, despite his massive losing streak is still hard to finish.
 
I think Saku should be mentioned. Dude would have died in there. I think the worst beatdown I have seen is him getting slaughtered by Wand. Yet he protested the stoppage.
 
lol if Jones is so tough why does he need to take steroids all the time?
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
I think Saku should be mentioned. Dude would have died in there. I think the worst beatdown I have seen is him getting slaughtered by Wand. Yet he protested the stoppage.
The thread title/description isn't what it seems. It's more like the most difficult UFC fighters to defeat in their primes. I mean Aspinall looks great so far, but he hasn't eaten nearly enough hard shots (and kept going) to be ahead of Roy Nelson or Mark Hunt on a list of "toughest" fighters.
 
HHJ said:
lol if Jones is so tough why does he need to take steroids all the time?
That's such a low hanging fruit. I know you don't like Jones, but it's ridiculous to say that he isn't tough. The fight with Gus alone proved that.

Yeah yeah peds, whatever.
 
toughness doesnt mean the best anyway


Dan Henderson to me is the definition of toughness.

He is not someone who is easy to beat, or even hurt. He's made of different stuff than normal people.


Nate Diaz is tough. He doesnt get discouraged in the slightest by pain. How many fighters can say that?

Diego Sanchez is tough, he can bite down on the mouthpiece and charge into a firefight no matter how bloody and hurt he is. People who've never been in that situation dont understand how difficult that is.
 
loisestrad said:
That's such a low hanging fruit. I know you don't like Jones, but it's ridiculous to say that he isn't tough. The fight with Gus alone proved that.

Yeah yeah peds, whatever.
If steroids gave you a granite chin and incredible toughness, Overeem wouldn't have been KO'd 15 times.
 
mkt said:
If steroids gave you a granite chin and incredible toughness, Overeem wouldn't have been KO'd 15 times.
Some people got a chin and some dont.

Hardly a great argument for it to be ok for Jones or Reem to use roids.
 
HHJ said:
Some people got a chin and some dont.

Hardly a great argument for it to be ok for Jones or Reem to use roids.
That's not my argument. But you questioned Jones' toughness due to roid use and I showed how that's fallacious.
 
mkt said:
That's not my argument. But you questioned Jones' toughness due to roid use and I showed how that's fallacious.
Shouldnt need it if he's so tough.
 
Toughest to beat- Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, GSP, Mighty Mouse, Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, Umar Nurmagomedov, Ilia Topuria, Fedor Emelianenko

Toughest- Kazushi Sakuraba, Michael Bisping, Don Frye, Dan Henderson, Diego Sanchez, Big Nog, Darren Elkins, Nate Diaz, Roy Nelson, Tony Ferguson
 
