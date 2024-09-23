Who were the ten toughest MMA fighters in them prime?

Those who, in order to be defeated, the opponent needed to bring a very vast set of technical, physical and mental skills to win, in addition to an appropriate style

It is not enough to have been dominant, you need to take into account the level of them opponents and the variety of styles faced.



Jon Jones - In his prime only Gustafsson bringing a rare combination of huge reach, great boxing/footwork, insane take down defense and endurance to the pace could give him a real war. He made some champion-level fighters look like easy prey



Anderson Siva - The most dominant striker ever seen in octagon, he used to make his opponents look like silly amautes broking them mentally using his elusiveness, agility and amazing unpredictability. Only Chael with his elite wrestling gave him real problems in his prime



Khabib Nurmagumedov - Maybe the most dominant fighter in his prime even see, in some moments looked like it was impossibile to beat him or just escape from his grappling game. I don't put him in second place because it misses a elite grappler like Olivreira in his resume



Islam Makachev - Maybe one of most well rounded fighter in MMA history, he can KO you with his excellent striking, sub you fast or just control you for five rounds. He is like a endless toolbox, defeated champions of different styles and only prime Volkanovski could have an even fight with him



Geroges St.Pierre - With his perfect game plan and athleticism, GSP knew how to exploit the opponent's weakness like no one else. He mastered all the fundamentals of the sport



Aleksander Volkanvski - His only lost in his prime was younger and stronger Makhachev. His combination of great boxing and wrestling plus hight IQ fight made him a one of the toughest to face



Cain Velasquez - In his prime he was a HW with speed and stamina of a LHW. We have rarely seen such a huge disparity between number #1 and number #2 of the division in two fights. One of the greatest combinations of dominance and violence



Tom Aspinall - He destroys all his opponents and is one of most well rounded HW all time - if not the most.



Daniel Cormier - Only Jones and Miocic beat him. All other opponents except Gustafsson seemed to be on a level below him in their fights



Demetrious Johnson - He was good in everything and only Cejudo would match with him in his prime



Others that could be on the list: Fedor, Aldo, Conor, Max, Cejudo, Miocic, Adesanya, Rumble, Romero





