Who was the best Champ Champ?

This is regarding fighters who held two world titles simultaneously.Conor Mcgregor (UFC FW + LW)Beat Jose Aldo for FW belt on 12 December 2015Beat Eddie Alvarez for LW belt on 12 November 2016Never fought at FW again. On 26 November 2016 he was stripped of the FW belton 7 April 2018 he was stripped of the LW title, having never defended it either. Khabib was crowned the new champion after the Iaquinta fight.Dan Henderson (PRIDE LHW + MW)On December 31, 2005 he defeated Murilo Bustamante for Inaugral Pride 185 lbs beltHe did lose to Kazuo Misaki while champion but it was a non title fight because it was in a tourney.This title was never defended while in Pride.On February 24, 2007 he defeated long reigning LHW champ Wanderlei Silva. This title was never defended in PRIDE,as it folded later that yearDan Henderson defended both titles in unfication bouts in the UFC.Dropped the LHW strap to Quinton Jackson on September 8, 2007Dropped the MW strap to Anderson Silva on March 1, 2008(Hell of a strength of schedule)Amanda Nunes (UFC womens BW + FW)July 9, 2016 She beats Miesha Tate for the womens BW title.Defended this belt three times (Rousey,Shevchenko,Pennington) before moving up.December 29, 2018 Beats Cyborg for FW belt.Moves back down to defend BW belt twice against Holm and GDR.Moves back up to defend FW belt against Spencer and Megan Anderson.Moves back down and loses BW belt to Julianne Pena on Dec 11 2021Regains the belt in July of '22Defends BW title against Aldana and retires with both belts in 2023.Daniel Cormier (UFC HW + LHW)on May 23, 2015 defeats Anthony Johnson for vacant LHW strap. Defends it against Gustaffson,Anderson Silva, and Rumble again.July 29, 2017 after what was initially a KO loss to Jon Jones the Result was overturned and Cormier was still the championCormier defended against Volkan Oezdemir next.On July 7, 2018 Cormier moves up to HW and defeats Stipe Miocic.Defends this belt against Derrick Lewis.On December 29, 2018 LHW Title is declared vacantOn August 17, 2019 Cormier loses HW title back to Miocic.Henry Cejudo (UFC FLW + BW)August 4, 2018 Cejudo beats Demetrious Johnson for FLW beltJanuary 19, 2019 Cejudo defends against TJ Dillashaw who was BW champion at this time.Moves up to beat Marlon Moraes to beat him for vacant BW belt after Dillashaw is stripped for testing positive for EPO.Defends BW belt against Dominick Cruz and retires after the fight.