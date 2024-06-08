  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who was the best Champ Champ?

Who was the best ChampChamp?

  • Conor Mcgregor (UFC FW + LW)

  • Dan Henderson (PRIDE LHW + MW)

  • Amanda Nunes (UFC womens BW + FW)

  • Daniel Cormier (UFC HW + LHW)

  • Henry Cejudo (UFC FLW + BW)

This is regarding fighters who held two world titles simultaneously.

1027591_1.jpg


Conor Mcgregor (UFC FW + LW)

Beat Jose Aldo for FW belt on 12 December 2015

Beat Eddie Alvarez for LW belt on 12 November 2016

Never fought at FW again. On 26 November 2016 he was stripped of the FW belt

on 7 April 2018 he was stripped of the LW title, having never defended it either. Khabib was crowned the new champion after the Iaquinta fight.

dan-henderson.jpeg


Dan Henderson (PRIDE LHW + MW)

On December 31, 2005 he defeated Murilo Bustamante for Inaugral Pride 185 lbs belt

He did lose to Kazuo Misaki while champion but it was a non title fight because it was in a tourney.

This title was never defended while in Pride.

On February 24, 2007 he defeated long reigning LHW champ Wanderlei Silva. This title was never defended in PRIDE,as it folded later that year

Dan Henderson defended both titles in unfication bouts in the UFC.

Dropped the LHW strap to Quinton Jackson on September 8, 2007

Dropped the MW strap to Anderson Silva on March 1, 2008
(Hell of a strength of schedule)

Amanda-Nunes-Solo.jpg



Amanda Nunes (UFC womens BW + FW)

July 9, 2016 She beats Miesha Tate for the womens BW title.

Defended this belt three times (Rousey,Shevchenko,Pennington) before moving up.

December 29, 2018 Beats Cyborg for FW belt.

Moves back down to defend BW belt twice against Holm and GDR.

Moves back up to defend FW belt against Spencer and Megan Anderson.

Moves back down and loses BW belt to Julianne Pena on Dec 11 2021

Regains the belt in July of '22

Defends BW title against Aldana and retires with both belts in 2023.


daniel-cormier.jpg


Daniel Cormier (UFC HW + LHW)

on May 23, 2015 defeats Anthony Johnson for vacant LHW strap. Defends it against Gustaffson,Anderson Silva, and Rumble again.



July 29, 2017 after what was initially a KO loss to Jon Jones the Result was overturned and Cormier was still the champion

Cormier defended against Volkan Oezdemir next.

On July 7, 2018 Cormier moves up to HW and defeats Stipe Miocic.

Defends this belt against Derrick Lewis.

On December 29, 2018 LHW Title is declared vacant

On August 17, 2019 Cormier loses HW title back to Miocic.



1_gettyimages-1148664721-594x594.jpg


Henry Cejudo (UFC FLW + BW)

August 4, 2018 Cejudo beats Demetrious Johnson for FLW belt

January 19, 2019 Cejudo defends against TJ Dillashaw who was BW champion at this time.

Moves up to beat Marlon Moraes to beat him for vacant BW belt after Dillashaw is stripped for testing positive for EPO.

Defends BW belt against Dominick Cruz and retires after the fight.
 
Conor Mcgregor never tried to defend either of them...Not sure how he got votes, lost a fight in between title fights, for anyone else that would have meant going back to defend the original belt.

DC is probably the right answer considering who he beat in both divisions, had he beat Jones this wouldnt be a debate.

EDIT: Cejudo´s run is low key pretty decent, nothing but killers in those 4 fights, even if Cruz was on on the decline.
 
On Paper it would seem like Nunes is the obvs winner but Womans FW is a barren wasteland.You should never go there

simba-lion-king.png
Still voted for her. The weight class was more competitive as she was working her way up.
 
Conor

sparked Aldo unconscious in turteen seconds

dominated Alvarez dropped him tree times in the first round and put him away in the 2nd in Madison Square Garden the home of the champ champ
 
In terms of longevity and defending both belts multiple times, it would have to be Nunes. But the Women's 145 was never even a real division, they basically kept it around strictly as a vehicle for Nunes. You have to then go to Cormier because he also defended both belts (LHW x3 and HW x2). Cejudo also defended both belts once each winning both. Hendo defended each belt once each although losing both. Bringing up the rear is conman who never defended either belt, sad.
 
lol @ Conor being in second place right now.

I guess the mcnuggets dont got no press conferences to go to so they are on sherdog.
 
