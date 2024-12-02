Who was closer to being wobbled and rocked: Jones or Khabib?

Gregoire1
Not comparing their records, resumes, skills ect, just both never being wobbled or rocked, let alone KDed or KOed.
For Khabib I only can remember one punch vs Johnson and one vs Poirier where he was stunned, for Jones I only can think about one punch vs Machida.
I mean Justin, Barboza, Conor, Reyes, Gus, Evans, DC, Santos, Stipe all punched them a lot, but never wobbled them. Maybe I missed something?
