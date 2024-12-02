Who was closer to being wobbled and rocked: Jones or Khabib?

Not comparing their records, resumes, skills ect, just both never being wobbled or rocked, let alone KDed or KOed.

For Khabib I only can remember one punch vs Johnson and one vs Poirier where he was stunned, for Jones I only can think about one punch vs Machida.

I mean Justin, Barboza, Conor, Reyes, Gus, Evans, DC, Santos, Stipe all punched them a lot, but never wobbled them. Maybe I missed something?
 
Jon has legit been through wars and taken serious damage, even in his prime. Khabib was always a hard guy to hit clean more than once. Being rocked is very subjective so who's really to say.

I've definitely seen Jon take bigger shots and more damage
Jones is one of the least cleanly hit fighters in the history of the sport.

If his fights were analyzed under a boxing lens, with regards to how seriously defense is critiqued, he'd almost certainly he considered the best defensive fighter in the sport by a wide margin.

So, when you say he's taken serious damage, I think that needs to be analyzed a little deeper.

Realistically, he's taken less damage than almost anyone at the highest level.

People think Jones got hit more than he actually did, but are not taking Into account blows that were glancing, rolled with, etc.

Pretty much everyone he fought struggled to hit him.
 
I am not saying khabib is better than Jon or had a career than Jon. But in answer to the OPs question, clearly Jon got fucked up a lot more than Khabib did
 
Not comparing their records, resumes, skills ect, just both never being wobbled or rocked, let alone KDed or KOed.

For Khabib I only can remember one punch vs Johnson and one vs Poirier where he was stunned, for Jones I only can think about one punch vs Machida.

I mean Justin, Barboza, Conor, Reyes, Gus, Evans, DC, Santos, Stipe all punched them a lot, but never wobbled them. Maybe I missed something?
The Michael Johnson punch has been exaggerated because of dumbass Rogan's overreaction on commentary. I actually thing DP stung Khabib way worse than MJ.

The other thing is both JBJ and Khabib had very good poker faces. They were probably more hurt than they let on in circumstances that we probably don't even remember.
 
Jones is one of the least cleanly hit fighters in the history of the sport.

If his fights were analyzed under a boxing lens, with regards to how seriously defense is critiqued, he'd almost certainly he considered the best defensive fighter in the sport by a wide margin.

So, when you say he's taken serious damage, I think that needs to be analyzed a little deeper.

Realistically, he's taken less damage than almost anyone at the highest level.

People think Jones got hit more than he actually did, but are not taking Into account blows that were glancing, rolled with, etc.

Pretty much everyone he fought struggled to hit him.
I disagree

Jon is by no means easy to hit but he has absolutely taken serious damage throughout his career. The Gus fight alone was an incredibly brutal fight. DC landed big shots on his as did Reyes, Machida, and Santos.

Most of his fights, he was so much longer than his peers that he could just make it too hard to close distance but when people could close distance with him they landed big shots.
 
Jon has taken the bigger shots and to be fair he fought much much better competition. His chin is underrated, but in general neither guy has been tagged clean all that much.
 
Gud beat the living sh** out of Jones. Jones couldnt even walk anymore after the fight and was bleeding all over the place.

No one even came close to hurt Khabib.
 
Jones has been hurt and hit more, but he has fought tougher competition for much longer


I love Khabib, he was a juggernaut, but he lacks a deep resume and longevity, plus with his heavy grappling style against mostly strikers, he wasn't getting hit often
 
Jones, but he would actually stand most of the fight. Khabib took everyone down. If Tibau had striking like Gus or Reyes, Khabib would've taken worse. Even still his striking defense is so underrated, everyone still thinks it's easy to KO him.
 
Jones is one of the least cleanly hit fighters in the history of the sport.

If his fights were analyzed under a boxing lens, with regards to how seriously defense is critiqued, he'd almost certainly he considered the best defensive fighter in the sport by a wide margin.

So, when you say he's taken serious damage, I think that needs to be analyzed a little deeper.

Realistically, he's taken less damage than almost anyone at the highest level.

People think Jones got hit more than he actually did, but are not taking Into account blows that were glancing, rolled with, etc.

Pretty much everyone he fought struggled to hit him.
Bro Gustaffsson beat the living crap out of him. Literally blew Jones whole face into another dimension…
 
I disagree

Jon is by no means easy to hit but he has absolutely taken serious damage throughout his career. The Gus fight alone was an incredibly brutal fight. DC landed big shots on his as did Reyes, Machida, and Santos.

Most of his fights, he was so much longer than his peers that he could just make it too hard to close distance but when people could close distance with him they landed big shots.
I've watched all of those fights several times. Rewatched each strike in slow motion

Jones doesn't get hit as much as you think be does.

He can get hit, but rolls or moves with the strike to take away the blunt of the impact.

DC in the second fight was actually one of the only fighters to hit him clean on a consistent basis. He was very good at navigating into Jon's multiple ranges.

It's easy for people look at Jon's face after the gus fight and think this, but it's not clean shots which cause that sort of damage. It's the glancing blows.

The reyes fight is another example, you can count on 2 hands the amount of times Reyes managed to hit him clean.

It's almost like watching a Mayweather fight when he's using the Philly shell / shoulder roll, slipping and rolling with punches. It seems like he's getting hit more than he actually is until you watch it back.

Jon's defense actually doesn't get enough credit because mma fans don't have the same studiousness when it comes to defense.
 
Bro Gustaffsson beat the living crap out of him. Literally blew Jones whole face into another dimension…
It's not clean punches that cause someone's face to blow up like that.

It's glancing blows.

That very punch isn't something that hit him clean on the chin / skull, it glanced off his lips and mouth.

You can mark up someone's face, it doesn't necessarily mean you caused a significant amount of damage. Gus definitely hit him, but he had a hard time actually landing on him clean.

And I'm not saying he hasn't gotten hit, but it's nowhere near as much as some people think.

You could throw punches at air and mma fans will think every one of them landed..there's a distinct lack of astuteness when it comes to analyzing defense compared to other sports.
 
I've watched all of those fights several times. Rewatched each strike in slow motion

Jones doesn't get hit as much as you think be does.

He can get hit, but rolls or moves with the strike to take away the blunt of the impact.

DC in the second fight was actually one of the only fighters to hit him clean on a consistent basis. He was very good at navigating into Jon's multiple ranges.

It's easy for people look at Jon's face after the gus fight and think this, but it's not clean shots which cause that sort of damage. It's the glancing blows.

The reyes fight is another example, you can count on 2 hands the amount of times Reyes managed to hit him clean.

It's almost like watching a Mayweather fight when he's using the Philly shell / shoulder roll, slipping and rolling with punches. It seems like he's getting hit more than he actually is until you watch it back.

Jon's defense actually doesn't get enough credit because mma fans don't have the same studiousness when it comes to defense.
I feel like you're not reading my posts lol. Never did I say he gets hit a lot. I said he’s had wars and took serious damaging shots.

As I said, Jon doesn't get hit a lot because he controls range very well but in fights where he gets hit, he takes big shots and significant damage
 
I am not saying khabib is better than Jon or had a career than Jon. But in answer to the OPs question, clearly Jon got fucked up a lot more than Khabib did
Gud beat the living sh** out of Jones. Jones couldnt even walk anymore after the fight and was bleeding all over the place.

No one even came close to hurt Khabib.
Bro Gustaffsson beat the living crap out of him. Literally blew Jones whole face into another dimension…
Khabib should've tried having a 6th title defence and 14th UFC fight like Jones was at against Gus.

Lmfao at the people who always pretend Khabib's run gets to be compared to fighters who stuck around longer than he did. A literal apples to orange comparison they also try and bait and switch you with instead of comparing their equal career lengths. Jon's had 10 more UFC fights than Khabib ever did, and gets criticized for them because apparently it's impossible for people to imagine Khabib ever finding a match if he attempted the same... even though we used to say the same about Jones.

For all we know Khabib would've gotten KTFO 10 times in a row if he attempted to do what Jones has.
 
