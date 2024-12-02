Who was closer to being wobbled and rocked: Jones or Khabib?

I've watched all of those fights several times. Rewatched each strike in slow motion



Jones doesn't get hit as much as you think be does.



He can get hit, but rolls or moves with the strike to take away the blunt of the impact.



DC in the second fight was actually one of the only fighters to hit him clean on a consistent basis. He was very good at navigating into Jon's multiple ranges.



It's easy for people look at Jon's face after the gus fight and think this, but it's not clean shots which cause that sort of damage. It's the glancing blows.



The reyes fight is another example, you can count on 2 hands the amount of times Reyes managed to hit him clean.



It's almost like watching a Mayweather fight when he's using the Philly shell / shoulder roll, slipping and rolling with punches. It seems like he's getting hit more than he actually is until you watch it back.



Jon's defense actually doesn't get enough credit because mma fans don't have the same studiousness when it comes to defense.