Who uses the oldest, lowest spec Device to browse Sherdog?

I think I'm a dinosaur in that I usually use a desktop PC.
BIOS date: January 2018 (BIOS can be updated and it's possible I got the computer a year or two earlier.)
Windows 10 64 (and can't be switched to 11)
CPU: 3GHz
8MB RAM
I wonder if there's anyone with a PC older than 2016 here. The average PC is just under four.
By the way I was discussing with friends recently what the oldest working computer is. Not a museum piece, but still doing its job. We decided
Voyager 1 (1977). You can't really go out there and swap it with a newer model. You also wouldn't want to be responsible for sending it some faulty code or something and bricking it lol.