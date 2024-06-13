  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who uses the oldest, lowest spec Device to browse Sherdog?

Commodore-64-in-use-at-Polish-repair-shop-626x382.jpg


I think I'm a dinosaur in that I usually use a desktop PC.

BIOS date: January 2018 (BIOS can be updated and it's possible I got the computer a year or two earlier.)
Windows 10 64 (and can't be switched to 11)
CPU: 3GHz
8MB RAM

I wonder if there's anyone with a PC older than 2016 here. The average PC is just under four.

By the way I was discussing with friends recently what the oldest working computer is. Not a museum piece, but still doing its job. We decided

Voyager 1 (1977). You can't really go out there and swap it with a newer model. You also wouldn't want to be responsible for sending it some faulty code or something and bricking it lol.
 
I'm actually browsing Sherdog on an Etch-a-Sketch.
 
