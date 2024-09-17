Who should Sandhagen fight next?

blaseblase

blaseblase

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
10,159
Reaction score
19,768
Seems like everyone wanted to see O'Malley v Sandhagen but O'Malley is talking about sitting out a year. Figgy turned down a fight with him. Cejudo is talking about going back to flyweight. He already beat Vera. Song is coming off a loss and should fight someone lower ranked.

The only one left who makes sense is a Yan fight but it seems like Figgy might be angling for that fight as well. If Sandhagen wants to stay active he might have to take another fight outside the top 10, like Mario Bautista.
 
blaseblase said:
Seems like everyone wanted to see O'Malley v Sandhagen but O'Malley is talking about sitting out a year. Figgy turned down a fight with him. Cejudo is talking about going back to flyweight. He already beat Vera. Song is coming off a loss and should fight someone lower ranked.

The only one left who makes sense is a Yan fight but it seems like Figgy might be angling for that fight as well. If Sandhagen wants to stay active he might have to take another fight outside the top 10, like Mario Bautista.
Click to expand...
Good question -- tough to say. If Kyler Phillips gets past Rob Font, that may be a good match up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pain4Pain
Merab vs Figueiredo Should Be Next
Replies
16
Views
259
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC
W
Media TJ Dillashaw says Song Yadong will "probably never be a champion". Also thinks Sandhagen is a tougher fight for O'Malley than Merab is
2 3
Replies
49
Views
3K
Preston broadus
Preston broadus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,532
Messages
56,201,335
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top