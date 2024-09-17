Who should Sandhagen fight next?

Seems like everyone wanted to see O'Malley v Sandhagen but O'Malley is talking about sitting out a year. Figgy turned down a fight with him. Cejudo is talking about going back to flyweight. He already beat Vera. Song is coming off a loss and should fight someone lower ranked.



The only one left who makes sense is a Yan fight but it seems like Figgy might be angling for that fight as well. If Sandhagen wants to stay active he might have to take another fight outside the top 10, like Mario Bautista.