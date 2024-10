There is absolutely zero reason to have a Strickland/DDP rematch so soon after the 1st. Khamzat vs DDP is a fresh match-up that would be more exciting, hasn't happened before, and would generate a lot more money. It's the only thing that makes sense; it's not as is "promised title shots" have never been called off before.



There are numerous other top 10 MWs that Strickland has yet to face. 1 split decision win over a guy who 0 wins over an active member of the UFC roster is not exactly screaming title shot. If anything, it gives more time for Strickland to run his mouth and make a future title fight a bigger deal.