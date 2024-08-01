Who should be inducted to the UFC HOF Class 2025?

Get To Da Choppa said: Andrei can be in both the pioneer wing and the modern wing, considering he first started in the UFC when Clinton was president and he just cashed $500k for another decision loss just a month ago Click to expand...

I wanna tell you that when I first looked about this pioneer wing and modern era wing, I always thought those who are born in 1977-before be into it but no quiet really, it is about the very old generation and who started in the much older era, like if Lesnar would be in the UFC HOF he'd be in the modern era since he made his debut in 2008, and also cause we've see that Shogun is born in 1981 and was inducted into the pioneer wing.