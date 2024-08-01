Who should be inducted to the UFC HOF Class 2025?

This is the UFC HOF and it's inductees as we can see, I know it's not legit ofc and there should be better names be in it, IMO the only top 10 best ones that are in it are:
1-Goat St Pierre
2-Anderson Silva
3-DC
4-Matt Hughes
5-Wanderlei Silva
6-Jens Pulver
7-B.J Penn
8-Jose Aldo
9-Rich Franklin
10-Frankie Edgar

But with these inductees, who else should be in it for class 2025? I think these names would be legit:

Andrei Arlovski (Pioneer wing), Dan Henderson (Pioneer wing), DJ (Modern era wing), Amanda Nunes (Modern era wing), Bigfoot Silva vs Mark Hunt 1 (Fight wing)

Share who you'd like to see being inducted to the UFC HOF.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Andrei can be in both the pioneer wing and the modern wing, considering he first started in the UFC when Clinton was president and he just cashed $500k for another decision loss just a month ago
I wanna tell you that when I first looked about this pioneer wing and modern era wing, I always thought those who are born in 1977-before be into it but no quiet really, it is about the very old generation and who started in the much older era, like if Lesnar would be in the UFC HOF he'd be in the modern era since he made his debut in 2008, and also cause we've see that Shogun is born in 1981 and was inducted into the pioneer wing.
 
