Who should be inducted to the UFC HOF Class 2025?

TripleIDoubleH
Oct 27, 2023
This is the UFC HOF and it's inductees as we can see, I know it's not legit ofc and there should be better names be in it, IMO the only top 10 best ones that are in it are:
1-Goat St Pierre
2-Anderson Silva
3-DC
4-Matt Hughes
5-Wanderlei Silva
6-Jens Pulver
7-B.J Penn
8-Jose Aldo
9-Rich Franklin
10-Frankie Edgar
But with these inductees, who else should be in it for class 2025? I think these names would be legit:
Andrei Arlovski (Pioneer wing), Dan Henderson (Pioneer wing), DJ (Modern era wing), Amanda Nunes (Modern era wing), Bigfoot Silva vs Mark Hunt 1 (Fight wing)
Share who you'd like to see being inducted to the UFC HOF.
