Who remembers Panda Express chow mein from the 2000's?

That shit used to smack so good... will always be ingrained in my memory. Now they sell this nasty ass stinky ass version that tastes like shit ... most of it is vegetable nowadays anyway.

what about the crunch wrap supreme of the 2000's?

I still remembering smoking spliff's and eating them sons of bitches when it first came out

used to taste sooooo good and was HUGE

now it tastes like cardboard.

What happened to America? This shit sucks now.


crunchwrap-supreme-ad-2005-v0-dPugM2WuRZG6dTYWXJEVxvmsOkqz6KGbIl1kyeFQRn8.jpg
2011.png%3Fitok=PNWT0k7B
 
I've seen so many people hate on Panda Express in food reviews on youtube. They pretend they are absolutely disgusted by it. They call it fake Chinese food. I guess they feel like if they hate on Panda Express, it puts them above all the people that love it..

Then I was dating a chick who recommended Panda Express one day... I went there and got either sweet and sour chicken or sesame chicken or generals chicken.. It was one of those.. I almost fell the fuck out because the food was so good. They used chunks of white meat chicken breast.. Best Chinese food I ever had besides my own spicy chicken..

I was shocked at how good the food was.. Only complaint is the small portions. The ghetto Chinese takeout places that are in every town in America give you double the amount of food

Panda Express is like the kid's meal of Chinese food. My daughter could eat one of their meals and she is like 80lbs.. For me it's an appetizer.
 
MWB1982 said:
I've seen so many people hate on Panda Express in food reviews on youtube. They pretend they are absolutely disgusted by it. They call it fake Chinese food. I guess they feel like if they hate on Panda Express, it puts them above all the people that love it..

Then I was dating a chick who recommended Panda Express one day... I went there and got either sweet and sour chicken or sesame chicken or generals chicken.. It was one of those.. I almost fell the fuck out because the food was so good. They used chunks of white meat chicken breast.. Best Chinese food I ever had besides my own spicy chicken..

I was shocked at how good the food was.. Only complaint is the small portions. The ghetto Chinese takeout places that are in every town in America give you double the amount of food

Panda Express is like the kid's meal of Chinese food. My daughter could eat one of their meals and she is like 80lbs.. For me it's an appetizer.
Its still decent but you gotta choose the right items if not you'll be eating a hell of a lot of sugar

chow mein, beef n broccolli, beijing beef, orange chicken and honey walnut shrimp is my go to

doesn't hold a candle compared to what it was before tho
 
I go every once in a while

The Chili Crisp Shrimp was bomb, shame it was limited time

But yea you can thank Sleepy Joe for the prices
 
mb23100 said:
Last Tuesday the T-Mobile Tuesday deal was an orange chicken bowl from PE for $2. I dont care what anyone says that shit was fucking delicious.
The fuck the price gotta do with it

we talking about taste

you've been brainwashed to accept this sugar filled drivel

it used to be quality food
 
Most fast food has shrunk or gone to hell in general. I got a Burger King Original chicken sandwich for the first time in years.........it was way more expense and then I got home and there's no cheese! That was my favorite part.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
The fuck the price gotta do with it

we talking about taste

you've been brainwashed to accept this sugar filled drivel

it used to be quality food
It got me in the door. That's what the fuck it has to do with it.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Its still decent but you gotta choose the right items if not you'll be eating a hell of a lot of sugar

chow mein, beef n broccolli, beijing beef, orange chicken and honey walnut shrimp is my go to

doesn't hold a candle compared to what it was before tho
Don't forget the sweet buns lol
 
I have never, ever had Panda Express. I’m in Northern California, so I can spit in any direction and hit a real Chinese restaurant. There’s no reason for me to ever have Panda Express. It would be like going to a BBQ at a friend’s house and bringing McDonalds to eat.
 
