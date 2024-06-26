Who remembers Panda Express chow mein from the 2000's?

I've seen so many people hate on Panda Express in food reviews on youtube. They pretend they are absolutely disgusted by it. They call it fake Chinese food. I guess they feel like if they hate on Panda Express, it puts them above all the people that love it..



Then I was dating a chick who recommended Panda Express one day... I went there and got either sweet and sour chicken or sesame chicken or generals chicken.. It was one of those.. I almost fell the fuck out because the food was so good. They used chunks of white meat chicken breast.. Best Chinese food I ever had besides my own spicy chicken..



I was shocked at how good the food was.. Only complaint is the small portions. The ghetto Chinese takeout places that are in every town in America give you double the amount of food



Panda Express is like the kid's meal of Chinese food. My daughter could eat one of their meals and she is like 80lbs.. For me it's an appetizer.