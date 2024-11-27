Who is the greatest combat athlete of all time? DC, Alex or Cejudo?

These are fighters that have dominated multiple sports at a high level.
 
DC is way ahead of the other two. I like Poatan but success in kickboxing is not comparable to success in wrestling, and neither his nor Cejudos wins in MMA are at the level of what DC did.
 
Yep. Theres a space of around 12 months from late 2010 to late 2011 where he beat Spong, Saki and Aerts in K-1 and Werdum, Brock and Duffee in MMA.

The guy was a monster.
He also won an ADCC tourney in 2005. Wasn't the big one, but he was the best combat grappler in Europe for a time (for what that's worth, and especially back then). If not for his suspect chin, may have been one of the GOATs. Excelled at most everything he did. The run you cited is one of the best I've seen, seemed unbeatable at the time.
 
