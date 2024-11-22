  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Who is the dirtiest player in the game? [POLL]

Dirtiest fighter in the UFC?

Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
We've had some seriously dirty fighters in the cage - the kind that bend as many rules as they can in order to try and win, or hurt their opponent.

Here are some names... who you got for dirtiest fighter in the UFC?


Jon Jones - Steroids, Eye Pokes, eye rakes.... (they literally changed the rule because of him, to disallow open-handed movements towards your opponent)

Michael Chandler - Fish Hooking, eye poking, fence grabbing, strikes to the back of the head

DC - Eye pokes, especially against Stipe

Paul Harris - Would hold on to submissions after opponents tap and injure them

Paul Daley - Tried to strike Kos after the bell

Ronda - Bit Liz Carmouche's arm to escape the neck crank... flips fighters off, doesn't shake hands

Conor - constantly talks shit about you, you religion, your family, etc (though not technically breaking any rule in the fight)

(anyone else?)
 
Jon is the only one to have had rules specifically changed because of him and is probably the most notorious steroid cheat in the more modern era of the sport.

Chandler has some incredibly blatant ones we dont see often such as fish hooking. The blows to the back of Chucky's head were horrible and dangerous.

Paul Harris was a 78 IQ simpleton with an insane grip, should have been thrown out of the UFC much earlier, but I'm glad we got to see him confused and concussed. One of the greatest heel hookers of all time, unfortunately.

Daley meh I've always thought that it was an overreaction by the UFC and think Daley would have been a fun addition to WW for a long time.
 
Priscila Cachoeira

-Weight cheat
-blatant eye gouger
 
Some of this stuff isnt even dirty, its just a total brain fart
 
anyway actually guys who consistently break the rules on purpose to get at advantage:

Jones
Chandler
Conor

Paul Daley isnt a dirty fighter, he just lost it and attacked Koschek AFTER THE FIGHT WAS OVER, because he lost his cool.

I never ever heard that Ronda bit Carmouche

Palhares would hold onto the heel hook AFTER his opponent tap, so its like..he already had the fight one and is just a fuckin mental midget
 
I think Figgy would be ahead of most on your list. Eye gouges, blatant nut shots and more eye gouges. Does it often when he is losing.
 
I'm not sure DC belongs in the discussion based on eye pokes alone. Many fighters had resorted to eye pokes to turn the tide of a fight before that became associated with him (e.g., Chuck Liddell and Urijah Faber have done so just as much, if not more so than DC).

If you're going to include Conor, you might as well mention the long list of infractions he committed against Khabib, all of which he got away with.
 
Palhares was in a class by himself

Wasn’t really “dirty” in the cheating sense because he would’ve won anyways the dude just had a weird sadist thing going on
 
Palhares was in a class by himself

Wasn’t really “dirty” in the cheating sense because he would’ve won anyways the dude just had a weird sadist thing going on
Absolutely this. Paul Harris used techniques that are expected to cause major injury (as opposed to infrequently or rarely cause major injury for all the others) and he did it for no tactical advantage. With him on the list there's no one even close to being a second choice.
 
