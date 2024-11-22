Who is the dirtiest player in the game? [POLL]

Jon is the only one to have had rules specifically changed because of him and is probably the most notorious steroid cheat in the more modern era of the sport.



Chandler has some incredibly blatant ones we dont see often such as fish hooking. The blows to the back of Chucky's head were horrible and dangerous.



Paul Harris was a 78 IQ simpleton with an insane grip, should have been thrown out of the UFC much earlier, but I'm glad we got to see him confused and concussed. One of the greatest heel hookers of all time, unfortunately.



Daley meh I've always thought that it was an overreaction by the UFC and think Daley would have been a fun addition to WW for a long time.