Who is the dirtiest player in the game? [POLL]

We've had some seriously dirty fighters in the cage - the kind that bend as many rules as they can in order to try and win, or hurt their opponent.
Here are some names... who you got for dirtiest fighter in the UFC?
Jon Jones - Steroids, Eye Pokes, eye rakes.... (they literally changed the rule because of him, to disallow open-handed movements towards your opponent)
Michael Chandler - Fish Hooking, eye poking, fence grabbing, strikes to the back of the head
DC - Eye pokes, especially against Stipe
Paul Harris - Would hold on to submissions after opponents tap and injure them
Paul Daley - Tried to strike Kos after the bell
Ronda - Bit Liz Carmouche's arm to escape the neck crank... flips fighters off, doesn't shake hands
Conor - constantly talks shit about you, you religion, your family, etc (though not technically breaking any rule in the fight)
(anyone else?)
