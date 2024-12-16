Who Is the Best Trainer in Boxing Today?

MichaelHealer
In many ways, we're living through a boxing renaissance: big fights, undisputed champions, increased visibility, and great fighters constantly achieving remarkable feats. However, as fans, we may be overlooking a critical piece of the puzzle—the trainers!
Just as we're witnessing fighters reach new heights, we're also seeing a true golden age in boxing training. Legendary veterans like Freddie Roach, Pedro Diaz, and Virgil Hunter continue to man the corners, but we're also seeing a fantastic new crop of trainers making their mark—Antonio and Joel Diaz, Bozy Ennis, Bomac, Ben Davison, Shane Mcguigan, Panda Najar, Kay Koroma, and many more.
