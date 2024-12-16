Who Is the Best Trainer in Boxing Today?

In many ways, we're living through a boxing renaissance: big fights, undisputed champions, increased visibility, and great fighters constantly achieving remarkable feats. However, as fans, we may be overlooking a critical piece of the puzzle—the trainers!

Just as we're witnessing fighters reach new heights, we're also seeing a true golden age in boxing training. Legendary veterans like Freddie Roach, Pedro Diaz, and Virgil Hunter continue to man the corners, but we're also seeing a fantastic new crop of trainers making their mark—Antonio and Joel Diaz, Bozy Ennis, Bomac, Ben Davison, Shane Mcguigan, Panda Najar, Kay Koroma, and many more.
 
Just off the top of my head: Shingo Inoue, Robert Garcia, Marc Ramsay (never gets enough credit), Yuri Tkachenko, etc. There are plenty of others but these 4 have fighters that've been doing really well lately. There are Trainer of the Year awards. The BWAA presents the most prestigious one annually.
 
