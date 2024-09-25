Who is most likely going to hold gold in every division in 2025?​

We’re near the end of the year and it feels like we’ve got some serious contenders on the rise for each division who are most likely going to dethrone the current champs.Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov, yes he has already lost to Aspinal but he has looked solid these past couple fights and at the moment looks like the only heavyweight who even stands a chance against AspinalLight-heavy weight: Magomed Ankalaev, he should have been fighting for the title next but besides that he would present Pereira with the most problemsMiddleweight: The fighting nerd legend Caio Borralho.. He will definitely hold gold at some point.Welterweight: Everyone knows Shavkat is at some point going to be the welterweight champ. He has a 100% finish rate and is still undefeatedLightweight: Arman Tsarukyan, i think its the same situation with Volkov and Aspinal where I dont see him beating Islam but he can defintely give him a challenge.Featherweight: Deigo Lopes, he is an absolute beast and I can see him holding gold at some point as long as he fixes some holes in his game but other than that hes dangerous in both the feet and on the groundBantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov or personally i would go for Deiveson Figueiredo who’s actually a dangerous matchup for anyone in that divison. He has the potential to become a two division chamoFlyweight: Tatsuro Taira has some holes in his game that if he can fix he could definitely hold gold in the future. He has some slick submissions and it feels like he can beat anyone at the moment plus he is only 24 years oldWomen’s P4P: Natalia Silva. END OFF (Natalia Silva is going to be one of the best women’s fighter to come out of the UFC)