Who is most likely going to hold gold in every division in 2025?

Future UFC Champs (Video)

We’re near the end of the year and it feels like we’ve got some serious contenders on the rise for each division who are most likely going to dethrone the current champs.

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov, yes he has already lost to Aspinal but he has looked solid these past couple fights and at the moment looks like the only heavyweight who even stands a chance against Aspinal

Light-heavy weight: Magomed Ankalaev, he should have been fighting for the title next but besides that he would present Pereira with the most problems

Middleweight: The fighting nerd legend Caio Borralho.. He will definitely hold gold at some point.

Welterweight: Everyone knows Shavkat is at some point going to be the welterweight champ. He has a 100% finish rate and is still undefeated

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan, i think its the same situation with Volkov and Aspinal where I dont see him beating Islam but he can defintely give him a challenge.

Featherweight: Deigo Lopes, he is an absolute beast and I can see him holding gold at some point as long as he fixes some holes in his game but other than that hes dangerous in both the feet and on the ground

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov or personally i would go for Deiveson Figueiredo who’s actually a dangerous matchup for anyone in that divison. He has the potential to become a two division chamo

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira has some holes in his game that if he can fix he could definitely hold gold in the future. He has some slick submissions and it feels like he can beat anyone at the moment plus he is only 24 years old

Women’s P4P: Natalia Silva. END OFF (Natalia Silva is going to be one of the best women’s fighter to come out of the UFC)
 
how it looks like, who most likely will not going to hold gold are EU and US figthers lol
 
HW: Aspinal
LHW: Periera
MW: Kazmat
WW: Shavkat
LW: Islam
FW: Lopes
BW: Umar
FlyW: Moreno (again)
WFW/WBW: Kayla
WflyW: Marion F
WSW: Suarez
 
Hw: Aspinal
LHW: Ankalaev
MW: Khamzat
WW: Shavkat
LW: Islam
FW: Topria
BW: Merab (although he seems admittedly scared of Umar)
FLW: Don't really follow it, would be excited for Cejudo to get an undeserved title shot if he could make weight.

Edit: didn't realize I don't have a single American champion. Damn. Going to need some American women to step up to keep belts over here.
 
Conor obviously.

Chimaev after him.

Poatan, thirdly.
 
HW/LHW: Poatan
MW: Strickland
WW: the kat
LW/FW: Holloway
BW: Umar
FLW: dunno, don’t care
 
Aspinall
Ankalaev
Khamzat
Belal (dominates Shavkat)
Islam
Topuria
Umar
 

Me.

Man it's crazy that 5 years after "Khamzat is champion in two weeks!" people are still writing him in as a potential champ <lol>
 
Your Account said:
how it looks like, who most likely will not going to hold gold are EU and US figthers lol
Why does that matter? It's a worldwide roster, not just mainly EU/US fighters.
 
