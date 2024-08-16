Who is lying, Conor or Dana?

For the past two years Conor has acted frustrated with the UFC and has been calling on them to book him. He originally wanted to fight last year. Then he wanted to fight on 300. Now he's saying he wants to fight sometime this year. Dana on the other hand keeps shutting down the idea of Conor fighting. Midway through last year he said Conor wasn't fighting in 2023. Now he's saying Conor isn't fighting this year. All while Conor is publicly campaigning to fight sometime this year.

It can't be a scheduling issue when they are throwing Alex Pereira and these half-ass matchups onto PPVs out of nowhere. When questioned on this Dana acts like Conor is the hold up, that he's a rich guy who is too busy to fight. But that doesn't jive with what Conor is publicly saying. One of them is clearly full of shit. Who is it?
 
For the past two years Conor has acted frustrated with the UFC and has been calling on them to book him. He originally wanted to fight last year. Then he wanted to fight on 300. Now he's saying he wants to fight sometime this year. Dana on the other hand keeps shutting down the idea of Conor fighting. Midway through last year he said Conor wasn't fighting in 2023. Now he's saying Conor isn't fighting this year. All while Conor is publicly campaigning to fight sometime this year.

It can't be a scheduling issue when they are throwing Alex Pereira and these half-ass matchups onto PPVs out of nowhere. When questioned on this Dana acts like Conor is the hold up, that he's a rich guy who is too busy to fight. But that doesn't jive with what Conor is publicly saying. One of them is clearly full of shit. Who is it?
Nobody is lying. Conor wants to fight and the UFC wants him to fight.

I'm sure we can all intuit the possible reasons the fight hasn't been booked. To do so, we need to expand our thinking on the subject beyond "does he want to fight?" and "who's lying?" though.

And then the possible reasons become pretty obvious, no? Imagine both parties would, in an ideal world, book a Conor fight. Then how might the real world differ from the ideal world? Boom - you have your answer. It's in the details you're not considering.
 
That's like saying which one is wet, the sea or the ocean.

They're both dickheads who cannot be believed.
Lol, this is also true. But the UFC obviously wants the fight at the right price for them and Conor wants it at the right price for him.

They're both wet. In the waters of negotiation.
 
Say it with me Sherbos:

WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!
 
Lol, this is also true. But the UFC obviously wants the fight at the right price for them and Conor wants it at the right price for him.

They're both wet. In the waters of negotiation.

They're both wet. In the waters of negotiation.
I tell ya, they are really throwing water on their chances of making a fight
 
For the past two years Conor has acted frustrated with the UFC and has been calling on them to book him. He originally wanted to fight last year. Then he wanted to fight on 300. Now he's saying he wants to fight sometime this year. Dana on the other hand keeps shutting down the idea of Conor fighting. Midway through last year he said Conor wasn't fighting in 2023. Now he's saying Conor isn't fighting this year. All while Conor is publicly campaigning to fight sometime this year.

It can't be a scheduling issue when they are throwing Alex Pereira and these half-ass matchups onto PPVs out of nowhere. When questioned on this Dana acts like Conor is the hold up, that he's a rich guy who is too busy to fight. But that doesn't jive with what Conor is publicly saying. One of them is clearly full of shit. Who is it?
The UFC promoted Conor over absolutely everyone.

Conor let them down, repeatedly, over the last couple of occasions.

Conor = To Blame

When a promotion spends all MILLIONS OF DOLLARS promoting you ... and you let them down ... then you simply DON'T DESERVE to be promoted anymore.

It's a simple as that.
 
McGregor has a drug problem and I doubt he can get through a whole camp without using. Think the UFC would rather avoid it becoming a whole thing around their biggest star.

I'm the first to shit on the UFC's practices but I don't think they're being problematic here, Conor isn't realistic about his chances.
 
Dana is the one playing the game for sure. It's in Conor's best financial interest to finish up his contract and take a fight in BKFC as his share value and the value of the company would instantly explode. Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry could be one of the most influential fights in the past 10 years and we all know Dana doesn't want that.
 
Going to give Conor the benefit of the doubt and say he's too drunk and stoned to know what's actually going on.
 
For the past two years Conor has acted frustrated with the UFC and has been calling on them to book him. He originally wanted to fight last year. Then he wanted to fight on 300. Now he's saying he wants to fight sometime this year. Dana on the other hand keeps shutting down the idea of Conor fighting. Midway through last year he said Conor wasn't fighting in 2023. Now he's saying Conor isn't fighting this year. All while Conor is publicly campaigning to fight sometime this year.

It can't be a scheduling issue when they are throwing Alex Pereira and these half-ass matchups onto PPVs out of nowhere. When questioned on this Dana acts like Conor is the hold up, that he's a rich guy who is too busy to fight. But that doesn't jive with what Conor is publicly saying. One of them is clearly full of shit. Who is it?
Conor and Dana are literally the two biggest pieces of shit in all of MMA.
They're both scummy, greedy losers who don't give a fuck about SPORT and only care about money.
Fuck both of them.
 
Nobody is lying. Conor wants to fight and the UFC wants him to fight.

I'm sure we can all intuit the possible reasons the fight hasn't been booked. To do so, we need to expand our thinking on the subject beyond "does he want to fight?" and "who's lying?" though.

And then the possible reasons become pretty obvious, no? Imagine both parties would, in an ideal world, book a Conor fight. Then how might the real world differ from the ideal world? Boom - you have your answer. It's in the details you're not considering.
This is a complete non answer.

Conor: I want to fight this year
Dana: Conor isn't fighting this year

This has happened for two consecutive years. Somebody here is lying.
 
