Who is lying, Conor or Dana?

For the past two years Conor has acted frustrated with the UFC and has been calling on them to book him. He originally wanted to fight last year. Then he wanted to fight on 300. Now he's saying he wants to fight sometime this year. Dana on the other hand keeps shutting down the idea of Conor fighting. Midway through last year he said Conor wasn't fighting in 2023. Now he's saying Conor isn't fighting this year. All while Conor is publicly campaigning to fight sometime this year.



It can't be a scheduling issue when they are throwing Alex Pereira and these half-ass matchups onto PPVs out of nowhere. When questioned on this Dana acts like Conor is the hold up, that he's a rich guy who is too busy to fight. But that doesn't jive with what Conor is publicly saying. One of them is clearly full of shit. Who is it?