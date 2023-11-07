Who here has the guts to post their Tattoo's pic?

I got this after @Slobodan threatened to ban me

No-Regrets-Tattoo-Chest.jpg
 
Reminds me of 2 Pac tattoo I saw on beach in Japan which looked well done but had the word Outlow spelt underneath. Sure the Japanese guy was happy with it, didn't have the heart to tell him. Then again as my wife told me she and other Asian people will routinely see badly done Kanji tattoos which don't appear to make sense on many Westerners.
 
ROKKO said:
Just so your thread isn't a total loss here you go. This was ROKKO.
View attachment 1010553 View attachment 1010554
Click to expand...
Thanks for the mercy post ROKKO. I owe you a debt of Sherblood and will protect you against all trolls with every ounce of ferocity in my rabbit soul. Nice smooth lines, like the fading, placement is perfect and the lettering is consistent as anything. You got yourself a fine artist whoever it was.

Thread starting is weird. When I think to myself, well fuck all these kids today have tattoos and they probably want to show off the artistic vision they had in their head and the work their artist did to achieve it....and I get Fuck all in the way of responses.

When I say to myself well this is a stupid ass idea for a thread but let me post it anyway, I get pages of good replies

I guess I'm just Sherboggled.

Cheers
 
People and their stupid tattoos.....sigh

I watched a few episodes of that show, it was just sad. I can't believe there are people who will let some put something permanent on their body, and not have any say what it is.
 
One brave soul...

Can't blame most. Mine are... Bad. Imagine so are most folks.
 
This is the last pic of me posted in the picture thread at the top of the page, its from my birthday a few weeks ago, I was enjoying a few drinks before heading to the big Taylor Swift extravaganza
Feel free to discuss my ghetto hand tattoo of some hands, its terrible but i was a teenage gang member, fuck it, I got a lot more even worse than that one

img_20231014_152712-2-jpg.1006607
 
