Who haven't you seen in a while on Sherdog?

Besides people that are banned.
If feels like I haven't seen @hamlin in quite some time post on here.
I hope she's doing ok.
I'm happy for those people who had enough strength to rip themselves out of this shithole.
I'm happy for those people who had enough strength to rip themselves out of this shithole.
She just bought a house so probably super busy.
I'm happy for those people who had enough strength to rip themselves out of this shithole.
Clip on demand is a thing. Let us know and we'll oblige. But no walking it back. Kingdom Dawg is the #1 VIP spot on the 'net though. Real talk. A last bastion if you will; weirdos taking over out there.I'm happy for those people who had enough strength to rip themselves out of this shithole.
Clip on demand is a thing. But no walking it back.
Did he settle down with the stripper?Sonny and Versez are missing. I think Sonny is in a healthy relationship now.