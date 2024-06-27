  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Who has the highest post-count on Sherdog?

Zeke's Chaingun

I just saw a poster with 55k posts in 2.5 years and it got me wondering... who has clicked that send button in these forums the most? Maybe we can pool resources to get the winner a gold plated keyboard as a prize.



TCE said:
I always wondered if there was a way we could see the oldest members joined through the members page. That would be a cool tool if it can be done.
Oldest, but also those still active. I imagine that there are a ton from the old days who never post in here. I think I've gone a year or more not posting in here, or at least barely posting in here. Many have walked away and never came back. It would be interesting to see who not only is here from the beginning, but still active.
 
Zeke's Chaingun said:
Nice. I never knew there was such a page.

I wonder who has the most posters per day average.
I think the old forum software (before 2015) used to tell you, not sure if Xenforo has a plug-in for it.

TCE said:
I always wondered if there was a way we could see the oldest members joined through the members page. That would be a cool tool if it can be done.
That would be really cool, maybe it can be implemented... I will ask admin
 
TCE said:
I always wondered if there was a way we could see the oldest members joined through the members page. That would be a cool tool if it can be done.
a simple SQL in database would be enough to get that info,
select username, join_date from users order by join_date asc;
then the frontend guys would have to show those results on the member page
 
@lsa is the lone title holder for this stat...

<{fry}>you shifty fuck lsa

1719503470383.png
 
Damn, some of y'all must LIVE on Sherdog.

Hespect.
 
That's way too much post whoring for me. Maybe a gold bed pan is more appropriate?
 
Where did that @Hamlin lunatic with 100k+ posts disappear too?

Man, they/them was an absolute unhinged disaster!
 
