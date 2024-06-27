TCE said: I always wondered if there was a way we could see the oldest members joined through the members page. That would be a cool tool if it can be done. Click to expand...

Oldest, but also those still active. I imagine that there are a ton from the old days who never post in here. I think I've gone a year or more not posting in here, or at least barely posting in here. Many have walked away and never came back. It would be interesting to see who not only is here from the beginning, but still active.