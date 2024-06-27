Zeke's Chaingun
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2003
- Messages
- 21,355
- Reaction score
- 797
You can see the list under the members pageI just saw a poster with 55k posts in 2.5 years and it got me wondering... who has clicked that send button in these forums the most? Maybe we can pool resources to get the winner a gold plated keyboard as a prize.
View attachment 1049983
he would probably rather have a blow up doll
You can see the list under the members page
View attachment 1049989
You can see the list under the members page
View attachment 1049989
I always wondered if there was a way we could see the oldest members joined through the members page. That would be a cool tool if it can be done.
I think the old forum software (before 2015) used to tell you, not sure if Xenforo has a plug-in for it.Nice. I never knew there was such a page.
I wonder who has the most posters per day average.
That would be really cool, maybe it can be implemented... I will ask adminI always wondered if there was a way we could see the oldest members joined through the members page. That would be a cool tool if it can be done.
a simple SQL in database would be enough to get that info,I always wondered if there was a way we could see the oldest members joined through the members page. That would be a cool tool if it can be done.
@lsa is the lone title holder for this stat...
you shifty fuck lsa
View attachment 1049991